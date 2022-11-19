ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Suspected impaired driver charged in connection to deadly crash in Glen Burnie

By Sierra Hunter
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Maryland State Police arrested a woman in Anne Arundel County Saturday following a five-car crash that killed one person.

It all started shortly before 12:45 a.m. when troopers responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 for a report of a car pileup.

In a preliminary investigation, police learned that a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-97 when she crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta traveling south on the same road.

A Honda CRV attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid the crash and hit a 2019 Nissan Sentra. The fifth vehicle, a 2013 Cadillac SRX, collided with debris associated with the impact.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Brian Mahaney of Annapolis, was declared deceased at the scene. Interstate 97 was briefly closed following the crash.

Bryant-Pelloni was charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and related charges.

She was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where she awaits an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 5

Diamond Love McPherson
3d ago

They should be able to charge her with murder.

Reply(2)
10
 

WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Man helping truck driver on side of interstate is fatally hit by car, Maryland cops say

A man helping a truck driver on the side of an interstate in Maryland was hit and killed by a car, police said. Troopers were called just before 7:30 a.m. to reports that a pedestrian had been hit on Interstate 95 in White Marsh, according to a news release from Maryland State Police. The man, identified as 52-year-old Joseph Russell Thomas II of New York, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Community Policy