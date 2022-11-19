Read full article on original website
N.J. play of the week: Ocean County Vocational Technical School presents ‘Clue’
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Girls volleyball: 2022 All-BCSL teams
Note: NJ.com did not vote on the All-BCSL teams. Sibana Gonzalez, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, senior. Maria Theruviparambil, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, junior. Gauri Lavate, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, junior. Macaela Wilton, Princeton, senior. Mira Balaji, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, senior. Kaelin Bobetich, Princeton, freshman. Juliana Kucowski, Northern Burlington, senior. Freedom Division. First Team.
Dover flips script to advance to Class AAA semis
Georgetown – Five weeks ago Dover was shut out in their regular season game versus Sussex Central. Five weeks ago the Senators’ Nasir Snipes-Guzman’s football future was uncertain as he awaited approval of a transfer waiver from the DIAA board. Fast forward to Friday night. Snipes-Guzman was back on the field and Dover shut out the Golden Knights 20-0 in ... Read More
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Delaware State wins again, dominating New Jersey City
Delaware State makes easy work of a Division III squad as it continues tuning up prior to MEAC play. The post Delaware State wins again, dominating New Jersey City appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
BCSL boys soccer all-stars, 2022
BURLINGTON COUNTY SCHOLASTIC LEAGUE ALL-STARS, 2022. NOTE: These teams are selected by the BCSL, not NJ.com. Lucas Sample, New Egypt, Sr. Gustavo Bonfim, Riverside, So. Gustavo Firmino, Riverside, Sr. MIDFIELDERS. Willy Arias, Riverside, Sr. Elijah Spady, Westampton Tech, Sr. Andrew Molnar, New Egypt, Sr. Alan Chagas, Riverside, So.,. Jared Lopez,...
Is Rutgers ready for wild offseason of unprecedented player movement? It has no choice
The most active offseason of player movement in college football history is fast approaching, whether programs across the country are ready for it or not. The first transfer window, a change approved by the NCAA this fall which gives players a select period to submit their names into the portal, opens on Monday, December 5, for 45 days.
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
fox29.com
West Philadelphia community mourns sudden loss of influential youth leader and activist
Eugene “Gene” Lett, a West Philadelphia community leader and activist, died suddenly last weekend. Stunned community members are sharing memories of Lett and working to continue his positive impact on the city's youth.
Know before you go: Parking, traffic plans for the Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game
Driving and parking around the annual Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game is more an exercise of where you can’t go on College Hill around Fisher Stadium in Easton. Restrictions will start at 7 a.m. Thursday and run to the end of the game, about 2 p.m., police Chief...
Man beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
A pair of lots sold for $21M in this Jersey Shore town
Avalon is no stranger to high-priced property sales. The fifth priciest home sale in New Jersey last year was a 4,150-square-foot beachfront house built in 2019 that went for $11.15 million.
Rutgers wrestling: 3 takeaways from the Roadrunner Open at CSU Bakersfield
Rutgers finished with three champions but missed out on a pair of statement victories in the final round of the Roadrunner Open on Sunday as it wrapped up their West Coast swing on the campus of California State University Bakersfield. Joe Heilmann (133), Anthony White (149) and Boone McDermott (285)...
How Big Ten changed Rutgers beyond athletics
Howard Hochster doesn’t follow college football closely. He knows enough, however, to understand that Rutgers has struggled to compete with the powerhouses in the conference it joined 10 years ago this month. He just can’t relate. In his corner of the university, Rutgers is the powerhouse that other schools...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Camden, New Jersey rec center transforms into grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving
"Our mission is to break the cycle of childhood poverty and nutrition is a big part of that," said the executive director of The Neighborhood Center.
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Getaway driver in string of armed N.J. robberies gets 12 years, authorities say
A Mercer County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a string of armed robberies in 2019, officials said. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. The Trenton native...
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
