Woodbury, NJ

NJ.com

Girls volleyball: 2022 All-BCSL teams

Note: NJ.com did not vote on the All-BCSL teams. Sibana Gonzalez, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, senior. Maria Theruviparambil, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, junior. Gauri Lavate, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, junior. Macaela Wilton, Princeton, senior. Mira Balaji, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, senior. Kaelin Bobetich, Princeton, freshman. Juliana Kucowski, Northern Burlington, senior. Freedom Division. First Team.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Dover flips script to advance to Class AAA semis

Georgetown – Five weeks ago Dover was shut out in their regular season game versus Sussex Central. Five weeks ago the Senators’ Nasir Snipes-Guzman’s football future was uncertain as he awaited approval of a transfer waiver from the DIAA board. Fast forward to Friday night. Snipes-Guzman was back on the field and Dover shut out the Golden Knights 20-0 in ... Read More
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

BCSL boys soccer all-stars, 2022

BURLINGTON COUNTY SCHOLASTIC LEAGUE ALL-STARS, 2022. NOTE: These teams are selected by the BCSL, not NJ.com. Lucas Sample, New Egypt, Sr. Gustavo Bonfim, Riverside, So. Gustavo Firmino, Riverside, Sr. MIDFIELDERS. Willy Arias, Riverside, Sr. Elijah Spady, Westampton Tech, Sr. Andrew Molnar, New Egypt, Sr. Alan Chagas, Riverside, So.,. Jared Lopez,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

How Big Ten changed Rutgers beyond athletics

Howard Hochster doesn’t follow college football closely. He knows enough, however, to understand that Rutgers has struggled to compete with the powerhouses in the conference it joined 10 years ago this month. He just can’t relate. In his corner of the university, Rutgers is the powerhouse that other schools...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
