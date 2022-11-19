College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious.

The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen . At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism has followed him everywhere. A poor performance against a one-win team can’t be good for him either.

The trouble is that it hasn’t gone away. Things went from bad to worse for the Aggies as the half came to a close.

Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman went back to pass. A hilarious result followed.

247Sports writer Chris Hummel tweeted , “This play epitomizes A&M’s season thus far.” Boy, did it ever. It felt reminiscent of Jameis Winston’s infamous throw in the Rose Bowl. Surely, not a memory that head coach Jimbo Fisher wanted to relive anytime soon.

It’s been a bad year in College Station in a few ridiculous ways. Last week, Mushin Muhammad III was benched for an absurd reason . Jimbo has been roasted over and over and over again . Imagine what will happen now.

The college football world proceeded to laugh at the expense of Texas A&M after the blooper by Weigman.

