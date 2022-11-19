ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GERoG_0jH4WW7Y00

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious.

The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen . At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism has followed him everywhere. A poor performance against a one-win team can’t be good for him either.

The trouble is that it hasn’t gone away. Things went from bad to worse for the Aggies as the half came to a close.

Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman went back to pass. A hilarious result followed.

247Sports writer Chris Hummel tweeted , “This play epitomizes A&M’s season thus far.” Boy, did it ever. It felt reminiscent of Jameis Winston’s infamous throw in the Rose Bowl. Surely, not a memory that head coach Jimbo Fisher wanted to relive anytime soon.

It’s been a bad year in College Station in a few ridiculous ways. Last week, Mushin Muhammad III was benched for an absurd reason . Jimbo has been roasted over and over and over again . Imagine what will happen now.

The college football world proceeded to laugh at the expense of Texas A&M after the blooper by Weigman.

[ Chris Hummer]

The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 8

Related
FanSided

Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Two injured in plane crash north of Houston

CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon. The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS...
CYPRESS, TX
The Comeback

The Comeback

9K+
Followers
272
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy