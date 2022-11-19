ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

US battles injuries, idleness ahead of World Cup opener

By RONALD BLUM
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPgBF_0jH4WJtL00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — A World Cup jammed into the middle of the European season isn’t ideal, especially for the United States.

Injuries and idleness run throughout the roster ahead of Monday's match against Wales.

Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Luca de la Torre missed time, and Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner are among those struggling for playing time with their clubs. Defenders Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long enter the Americans' first World Cup match in eight years on layoffs of more than a month after the ends of their Major League Soccer seasons.

A friendly was held Thursday against Al-Gharafa, the Qatari club hosting the American training base at Thani bin Jassim Stadium, but the level of intensity figures to be exponentially higher against Wales.

“This is going to be a dogfight,” McKennie said Saturday. “When everyone’s on all cylinders and fighting for each other and you see little fights on the field and everybody’s just fired up and ready to go, those are the times that I think we’ve played at our best.”

Absent from soccer’s biggest stage since the extra-time loss to Belgium in the round of 16 in Brazil, the Americans take a new-look roster into the game — only right back DeAndre Yedlin remains from 2014. FIFA said the Americans’ average age of 25.2 years is the second lowest among the 32 teams, higher than only Ghana’s 24.7.

With youth comes inconsistency.

“Every athlete in every single sport has an off day,” McKennie said. “And the thing about soccer, it’s such a team sport that even if one player has an off day, it can throw off everything, and all of us have had an off day at some point. Obviously, we know when we come to the national team, everyone wants us to be 100%, everyone wants us to be focused and everything, which we are. But at the same time we’re humans and can we have faults, as well, so I think those are the times whenever we haven’t gotten the results maybe we want and haven’t been at our full potential.”

McKennie last played a competitive match for Juventus on Oct. 29 because of a thigh injury.

“I came in, did a couple days of just maintaining and keeping it under control,” McKennie said. “We played the friendly the other day and I felt good, ready to go.”

Dest, battling an adductor issue, has not played 90 minutes since Oct. 5. He returned from the injury to play 35 minutes for AC Milan on Nov. 13.

“After the last game, I had a little bit of fatigue,” he said. “Right now it’s going well. I’m ready to play.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation did not let media watch the friendly against Al-Gharafa.

“We got a lot out of it defensively, offensively,” Long said. “Finishing the attacks was great. Obviously got a couple goals in there, get the guys confident in front of the net.”

Players expect Wales to play five in the back. When asked about his ability to join the attack, Dest started to answer, then halted and said: “One second.” He paused to consult with McKennie, sitting next to him, and McKennie giggled as his teammate whispered, apparently wanting to make sure he didn’t divulge too much.

“We know Wales like to go forward a lot, so they leave spaces behind,” Dest said. “I think we can take advantage from that, especially from the sides, and whoever plays that position, right or left back, has a lot of space.”

MAN WITH THE WHISTLE

Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of host Qatar will be the referee for the match and Abdullah Al-Marri will be the video assistant referee. Al-Jassim was a video assistant referee at the 2018 World Cup and worked the United States' 1-0 win over Panama at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

VAN DER VAART CRITICISM

Dest did not respond to criticism from former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart, who told Dutch TV station Ziggo Sport “he can be very good, but he always takes too much on his plate. He thinks he is much better than he is.”

“I know my abilities. Of course I’m going to improve and learn some more things,” Dest responded. “I don’t know what he said.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Saudis jubilant after World Cup win over Argentina

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup were in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina on Tuesday, setting off jubilant scenes in Qatar and the Saudi capital. After one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history, fans flooded the streets outside Lusail...
Action News Jax

Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without one at the World Cup. Lewandowski was awarded...
Action News Jax

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar.
Action News Jax

Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup. In Karim Benzema's absence, Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud's two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday. Giroud equaled...
Action News Jax

World Cup 2022: Mexico disappoints energetic fans with scoreless draw vs. Poland

DOHA, Qatar — The boisterous singing began 45 whole minutes before kickoff, drowning out the stadium emcee. In fact, it began in downtown Doha hours earlier, then continued on the metro's gold line, into the plaza surrounding Stadium 974, and eventually into the arena. Mexican fans brought it here, to the World Cup, from halfway around the world. To Tuesday's opener against Poland, they brought pasión y orgullo, and outrageous green outfits, and horns, and noise, and hope.
Action News Jax

Ready to party: Budweiser reveals plans for beer banned from World Cup

Days after the announcement that alcohol sales would be banned at the World Cup, event sponsor Budweiser has revealed its plans for the beer that was originally intended for sale. Two days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the decision was made to ban beer sales at...
Action News Jax

Glazer family exploring potential sale of Manchester United

Manchester United could become the latest English Premier League team to have new owners after it announced that it would “explore strategic alternatives for the club. The Glazer family has been the majority owners of Manchester United since 2005 after Malcolm Glazer took over the team after he was a minority owner. The Glazers are also the owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Action News Jax

Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

NEW YORK — (AP) — Breaking is in Victor Montalvo’s blood. He is a descendant of twin breakers — his father and uncle — who were performing in Mexico long before they taught a young Montalvo to spin on his back. Born in Kissimmee, Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Lydia Ko, Steven Alker, Ryan Fox make it big year for Kiwis

It would be a stretch to call 2022 the year of the Kiwi, but not by much. Steven Alker capped off one of the more remarkable stories on the PGA Tour Champions. He had no status when he turned 50 last year with three months left in the season and still made it to the postseason. And then he carried that momentum into this year by winning the Charles Schwab Cup.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy