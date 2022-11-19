ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

WBOY

Garrett Greene named WVU starting QB vs. OK State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced that Garrett Greene will start behind center once again this Saturday versus Oklahoma State. Greene, who has played a significant number of snaps in each of the last two games, will make his second collegiate start at quarterback against the Cowboys.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Brown on Garrett Greene, special teams hiccup and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown addressed the media, Tuesday, ahead of West Virginia’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers will not only look to end the 2022 campaign on a high note, but will aim to snap a lengthy losing streak against the Cowboys. Here are the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU hosts No. 1 Texas for Senior Day

The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts No. 1 Texas for the regular season finale at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 23. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Ell earns Academic All-District honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Cancun Challenge gives WVU a chance to learn, self-scout, and compete

Off to a 3-0 start to the year, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team will leave the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum for the first time this season this week. The Mountaineers, guided by first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, head to Cancun, Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, where they will get their first chance at facing a Power 5 opponent. WVU will face Central Michigan (0-4) on Thursday before facing No. 13 NC State (4-1) Friday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU tops App State and heads to Mexico undefeated

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball closed its homestand on Sunday with a 72-51 victory over Appalachian State at the WVU Coliseum. WVU capitalized on a clear size advantage over Appalachian State as forward Kylee Blacksten led the game with 18 points. It was the third career double-figure game for the transfer junior from Colorado.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU’s chemistry clicking early: “They really get along”

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson had one of the best nights of his long college career for WVU on Friday against Penn. The fifth-year guard paced the game with 21 points in just 16 minutes on the floor, only missing one shot in the whole game. It was Stevenson’s 10th career game with 20 points or more, but it was by far the most efficient shooting performance out of his 90 games in college.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Woods opens up about difficulties in farewell tweet

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday. Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia pulls off sweep in home opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year

One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia

One week ago, West Virginia University made the decision to move on from Shane Lyons as its athletic director after eight years. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement released by the university. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront

Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WBOY 12 News

Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV

