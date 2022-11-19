Read full article on original website
West Virginia injury update: Prather on track to play vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend for the final game of the regular season. This will be the last chance for this Mountaineer team to take the field this year. Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on the status of multiple...
Garrett Greene named WVU starting QB vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced that Garrett Greene will start behind center once again this Saturday versus Oklahoma State. Greene, who has played a significant number of snaps in each of the last two games, will make his second collegiate start at quarterback against the Cowboys.
Quick Hits: Brown on Garrett Greene, special teams hiccup and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown addressed the media, Tuesday, ahead of West Virginia’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers will not only look to end the 2022 campaign on a high note, but will aim to snap a lengthy losing streak against the Cowboys. Here are the...
WVU hosts No. 1 Texas for Senior Day
The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts No. 1 Texas for the regular season finale at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 23. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at...
Ell earns Academic All-District honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
Cancun Challenge gives WVU a chance to learn, self-scout, and compete
Off to a 3-0 start to the year, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team will leave the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum for the first time this season this week. The Mountaineers, guided by first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, head to Cancun, Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, where they will get their first chance at facing a Power 5 opponent. WVU will face Central Michigan (0-4) on Thursday before facing No. 13 NC State (4-1) Friday afternoon.
WVU tops App State and heads to Mexico undefeated
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball closed its homestand on Sunday with a 72-51 victory over Appalachian State at the WVU Coliseum. WVU capitalized on a clear size advantage over Appalachian State as forward Kylee Blacksten led the game with 18 points. It was the third career double-figure game for the transfer junior from Colorado.
Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
WVU’s chemistry clicking early: “They really get along”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson had one of the best nights of his long college career for WVU on Friday against Penn. The fifth-year guard paced the game with 21 points in just 16 minutes on the floor, only missing one shot in the whole game. It was Stevenson’s 10th career game with 20 points or more, but it was by far the most efficient shooting performance out of his 90 games in college.
Woods opens up about difficulties in farewell tweet
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday. Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the...
West Virginia pulls off sweep in home opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown Wanted to Climb, Instead He Took WVU to Rock Bottom
When the hire became official four years ago, I didn't know what to think. I felt like WVU looked at the available candidates, realized there wasn't much out there that they could afford on short notice, and went to the guy with the best resume. Hiring a guy that won...
Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year
One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia
One week ago, West Virginia University made the decision to move on from Shane Lyons as its athletic director after eight years. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement released by the university. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
Mountaineer mascot named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame
The Mountaineer mascot is one of the most recognizable figures and symbols in the state of West Virginia. He or she who wears the uniform is one of the most visible ambassadors of West Virginia University, and the state as a whole. There are a lot of responsibilities resting on...
West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront
Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year
DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Three flown to hospital after Grafton collision
Five people were injured in an accident on Webster Pike in Grafton Sunday.
