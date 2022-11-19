UofM lands 5-star recruit, social media star, Mikey Williams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway announced the signing of dynamic five-star recruit Mikey Williams, bolstering its class for the 2023-24 season.

The Memphis class currently ranks No. 5 in the country.

Williams joins a cast of 4-star JJ Taylor, 4-star Carl Cherenfant, 3-star Ashton Hardway who’s the son of the head coach, and 3-star Ryan Forest.

One of the most sought-after players in the country, Williams is a 6-foot-2 point guard out of San Ysidro, California, and is ranked the No. 19 overall player in the country.

Williams chose the Tigers over Kansas, Arizona State, USC, and San Diego State among others.

Williams was named the 2019-20 MaxPreps national freshman basketball player of the year, after averaging 30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game, while leading San Ysidro to the CIF-San Diego Section Division III title.

In his high school debut, he recorded 41 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in a 98-46 win over El Cajon Valley High School before dropping a CIF-SDS record 77 points against Kearny High School in just his ninth-career game.

After scoring 77 points and on the road, the home crowd still chanted “MVP” towards Williams.

In his sophomore campaign, Williams transferred across the country to Lake Norman Christian just outside of Charlotte, before joining Vertical Academy in the Queen City where he was ranked as the No. 1 junior in the state.

Williams is also a social media star with over 5.8 million combined followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

In 2021, Williams signed his own sneaker deal with global giant Puma, becoming the first American high school basketball player to do so.

