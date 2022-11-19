Read full article on original website
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner
On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
USC vs. Notre Dame game score prediction, picks by college football computers
One of college football's traditional rivalries is set to kick off this weekend with national championship implications as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday. Notre Dame, playing inspired under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, comes in riding a five-game win streak that includes victories over ...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 13
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs USC
A break down of how Notre Dame stacks up against USC from a recruiting standpoint
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Experts Put USC in College Football Playoff
Nine of 12 sites place the Trojans in the national semifinals, probably against Georgia. Most put Oregon in the Rose Bowl
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday before Notre Dame vs. USC
Notre Dame takes on USC this Saturday in Los Angeles. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about the upcoming matchup with the Trojans. On the win over Boston College and the players of the game. "It was great to really play a complete...
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4
With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
Hanford Sentinel
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player, in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
Lincoln Riley has USC back where it belongs: 'College football on the West Coast is alive and well'
PASADENA, CA — USC stands alone atop the Pac-12 following a 48-45 win over rival UCLA in a Saturday night classic at the Rose Bowl. Caleb Williams shined, establishing career-highs with 470 passing yards and 503 total yards, the most by one player in the history of the USC-UCLA rivalry.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?
Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
saturdaytradition.com
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On USC “There’s A Different Feeling About This One”
Marcus Freeman discussed the rivalry with USC as something special, especially this year, with it being the last game and lot on the line for both teams. Freeman was asked by Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister about Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley and the opportunities and challenges the Irish will have against them.
Turnovers Prove Costly as UCLA Football Loses to Rival USC
The Bruins had a shot to stage a late comeback, but fell just short and lost to their crosstown foes.
L.A. Weekly
Top High Schools Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Face-Off Friday at Rose Bowl CIF Football Championship
A Rose Bowl showdown is slated for this Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. between two Southern California high school football titans, Mater Dei of Santa Ana and St. John Bosco of Bellflower, who will compete for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Football Championship. The Mater Dei Monarchs have...
Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant has asked a judge for a restraining order against a 32-year-old Sun Valley man who is accused of harassing and stalking her since she was 17.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
theregistrysocal.com
First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
iheart.com
Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor
There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
