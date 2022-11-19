Read full article on original website
Park Record
East Sider selected for vacant Summit County Council seat
A new face will officially join the Summit County Council at its next meeting. The Summit County Democratic Party on Saturday selected Tonja Hanson to serve the remainder of retired County Councilor Doug Clyde’s term, which is set to expire in 2025. Members of the party’s central committee voted 67-42 in favor of Hanson, allowing her to secure the required 60% of the vote and defeat Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke.
lehifreepress.com
Commissioners split on West Main Street proposal
During their five-hour meeting on Nov. 17, the Lehi City Planning Commission heard a proposal for a residential development at 2500 West Main Street. More than a dozen residents objected in person and shared comments online to the proposal to amend the General Plan to change the 50-acre property zoning from VLDRA (very low-density residential) to LDR (low-density residential). After hours of discussion, commissioners voted 4-3 to give the proposal a negative recommendation to the City Council.
buildingsaltlake.com
Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
Heber City approves four new developments, approx. 350 homes, 17 designated affordable housing
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Council approved the North Village Annexation at its meeting on Tuesday, November 14, which will bring five Wasatch County properties and four new […]
Park Record
Park City Mountain mechanics and electricians vote to unionize
Park City Mountain mechanics and electricians voted 35-6 this week to unionize, becoming what is believed to be the first unionized ski resort mechanics in the country. The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, with voting taking place Monday and Tuesday. Park City Mountain lift mechanic Liesl...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake seeing highest drop in home sales, national report finds
SALT LAKE CITY–The Salt Lake City housing market is seeing the biggest decrease in home sales, out of more than 50 markets analyzed in a new national report. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report, Salt Lake City led all markets with a 48% decrease in closed transactions since October 2021.
multifamilybiz.com
Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
KSLTV
UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
Park Record
Park City police respond to deer collisions, moose blocking path of pedestrian
The Park City Police Department in recent weeks continued to receive reports involving wildlife issues, including collisions between drivers and animals. The recent cases were generally similar to those typically logged by the Police Department, but they illustrate the danger on Park City roads to drivers and the wildlife. Some...
ksl.com
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
Park Record
Summit County Sheriff’s Office welcomes its newest (and cutest) recruit
All Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies go through rigorous training to prepare for the job, and the latest recruit is no exception – even if she does show up to work on four legs. Deputy Hazel may be less than a year old in human years, but the...
The IUP Panel debates the gondola proposal for Little Cottonwood Canyon
There's no question that something needs to be done to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon, but the best solution has become a heated debate in our community.
Utah housing market sees nation’s biggest decline in October home sales, RE/MAX reports
The Salt Lake City metro area in Utah saw the nation’s most dramatic decline in closed real estate transactions, according to RE/MAX’s national housing report. Salt Lake City ranked for the largest boost to home sale inventory, as well as a big increase for days on market.
Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive
Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Park Record
Bret Webster Images voted as Park City’s Best￼
Local, national and international art lovers will see why Bret Webster Images was voted Park City’s Best Art Gallery of 2022, when they participate in the Park City Gallery Association’s Black Friday Gallery Stroll on Nov. 25. Webster, a retired chemical engineer who worked in the rocket and...
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
Park Record
Ridgelines: An opening like no other
As skiers, it is part of our character to exaggerate. Like that four-inch powder day where you’re texting your buddies out in New York to tell them it was knee high. Hey, that’s just human nature. As I rolled off the Saddleback Express chairlift at Canyons last week,...
