Swedish Fintech Dreams Establishes Entity to Expand Engagement Banking Offering
Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and “leader” in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology, “reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space.”. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it...
Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform
Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
KPMG Report: Digital Asset Funds Held in Bitpanda’s Cold Storage Exceed Customer Holdings
Accounting firm KPMG has signed off that Bitpanda’s funds “exceed customer holdings following a special review held in light of the recent FTX collapse.”. Bitpanda is in active exchange with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which regularly “audits the company.” However, this “extraordinary,” additional agreed upon procedure was “conducted voluntarily.”
Binance Labs Invests $4M in Ultimate Champions to Accelerate Innovation in Web3 Gaming
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, invested $4 million in Ultimate Champions, a Web3 sports game platform that will be “built on the BNB Chain.”. Ultimate Champions will use the funds raised “to further develop its games, secure additional sports partnerships, and grow its community.”...
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
Fintech Engage People Shares Survey Findings Highlighting Increased Use of Pay with Points
Engage People, which claims to be the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, commissioned a newly released survey from The Wise Marketer titled “2022 Rewards Redemption Survey: US Consumer Attitudes and Preferences.”. The report “examines consumers’ attitudes toward traditional and emerging...
Daylight, the LGBTQIA+ Digital Banking Platform, Raises $15M
Daylight, which claims to be the “first” and “only” digital bank designed to build the financial products and services to help queer people live their best lives, announced $15 million in new financing led by Anthemis Group, “with participation from CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, and Gaingels, among others.”
With Inflation Rising, Bondora Provides Clients Ways to Earn Greater Returns on Investments
On November 9, 2022, Bondora had their latest live Q&A session for 2022. It’s become somewhat of a tradition that connects clients, Bondora’s investors, “directly to Pärtel Tomberg, the CEO and Founder of Bondora.”. Bondora‘s CEO has shared more about how the platform is doing and...
Flywire, HDFC Bank to Digitize Education Payments from India
Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that it has partnered with HDFC Bank Limited, India’s largest private-sector bank, “to enable Indian payers to seamlessly and digitally pay international education fees to higher education institutions all over the world.”. The integration “provides students...
Abu Dhabi Global Market, Rackspace Technology to Support ADGM’s Journey to Cloud
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial center located in UAE’s capital emirate announced a partnership with Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT), in order “to collaborate on a number of strategic technology initiatives.”. As a long standing global leading service provider in multi-cloud computing, technology advisory and managed services,...
CEO of Tide: Chancellor Delivered Little Help on Growth
The Autumn Statement delivered by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, last week included some grim news – including the declaration that the UK economy is in a recession. Fiscal sobriety was the message, a sharp turn from the mini-budget under Truss that caused market mayhem. A survey...
Sequoia Tells Investors They Are Sorry for Bad FTX Investment: Report
Sequoia, one of the most prominent VC firms in the world, has apologized to its backers for the investment they made in FTX. As was previously reported, once the wheels fell off of FTX, Sequoia wrote its investment down to zero – a potential $150 million loss. At that time, Sequoia sent a letter to its LPs, stating:
Fintech Firm Wagestream Releases Australian State of Financial Wellbeing Report
Financial wellbeing Fintech Wagestream, with research and analysis from Good Shepherd Australia New Zealand, has launched the inaugural Australian State of Financial Wellbeing Report in a bid “to identify how employers can better alleviate financial stress in the workplace for struggling employees.”. The report is “one of the largest...
ChainUp Leverages MPC to Provide “Secure” Digital Asset Custody Solutions
Amidst recent escalating concerns over digital asset security, global blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group announced that it is “utilizing the multi-party computation (MPC) technology as part of a multi-layered security architecture to ensure the highest security standards of its digital asset custody solutions.”. The multi-layered security architecture developed by...
Fortis Acquires Payment Logistics, Expanding Its Embedded Payments Solutions
Fortis, which claims to be the leader in embedded payments for software providers, announced the company is “expanding its suite of technology solutions by acquiring Payment Logistics, a payment technology company based in La Jolla, California.”. Payment Logistics “not only brings dozens of embedded payments partnerships but a myriad...
Warwick Business School: Stablecoins May Be Path to CBDCs
Warwick Business School held an event in recent days that discussed central bank digital currency (CBDCs), according to a note from the school. The Gillmore Centre Policy Forum heard Antoine Martin, a Senior VP of Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he reportedly shared research into the future of digital currencies that claimed stablecoins may be the best path for establishing digital fiat. Of note is the fact that in the past, Martin has been involved in statements that claim stablecoins are not the future of payments.
Fintech Zimpler to Expand to Latin America, Opens Office in São Paulo
Zimpler, which claims to be a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced that it will expand its operations to Latin America. The company has “established its LatAm headquarters in São Paulo, catering to the growing local and regional markets.” Zimpler plans “to introduce their instant payments solution in the country later this year and are already planning their next market expansion.”
Investors Rotated Out of Financial Services and Into Healthcare and Tech, Addepar Monthly Report Reveals
Addepar has shared the latest updates as they pertain to the Addepar platform, as well as key insights from their proprietary, “anonymized” and aggregated data set, along with highlights from their client community; and updates about their team at Addepar. In November, they’re taking a look at funding...
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research
Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
