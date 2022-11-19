Two dead after head-on collision in Columbia County

GHENT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf reports a serious car crash that occurred on State Route 9H on November 18 in Ghent. The sheriff explains the crash was a head-on collision leading to two fatalities.

Around 6:32 p.m. on Friday, November 18, Deputy Sheriff Ryen Boehme came upon the crash in the area of Columbia County Airport and called 911, fire and rescue personnel. Police report the crash seemed to be a head-on collision, with one of the cars fully involved in fire. The driver of the car that was on fire was removed from the car by an uninvolved driver and identified as Michael Shepherd, 19. Police report two additional passengers Boburmirzo Sharipov, 20, and Demetre Shepherd, 17, were later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers explain Shepherd was taken to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for treatment of life-threatening injuries. All three individuals were from Brooklyn.

Police identified the driver of the other car to be Elliot Largent, 35 of Philidelphia. Largent was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

After an initial investigation, police report that the car driven by Shepherd, was heading south on Route 9H when it crossed over the center line of the road and struck Largents car head-on. Further investigation revealed Michael Shepard, Boburmirzo Sharipov and Demetre Shepherd were all college students heading home for Thanksgiving break. Police report drugs or alcohol didn’t seem to be a factor in the accident.

