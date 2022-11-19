ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Car overturns in Evansville crash

Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

HPD: Man arrested after shots fired outside pawn shop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -A man has been arrested after police say he fired off shots in front of a pawn shop. Henderson Police say employees of Bullets Pawn tell them that someone, later identified as Tony Melton, shot a round off in front of the store and fled the scene.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning. The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored. Authorities say this issue was caused […]
CARMI, IL
14news.com

PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crumbl Cookie coming to Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s west side is about to get sweeter as Crumbl Cookie announces plans to open a new location. Owners of the east side location confirmed the news on Tuesday. They say the new bakery will be located in the same plaza as Buffalo Wild Wings...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Uniontown fire claims one life

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Train crashes with truck in Patoka

PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
PATOKA, IN
wevv.com

Henderson County Fire confirms structure fire on Pleasant Hill Road

Henderson County fire dispatch has confirmed crews are battling a structure fire on the 8000 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Dispatch says the call came in at 8:29 p.m. We are working to learn more information. We will continue to update you when we learn more.
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving

Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy