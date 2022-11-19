Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Car overturns in Evansville crash
Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
Neighbor tries to save woman from burning home
A Union County community is at a loss for words after a fire broke out this morning, killing one woman.
HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
14news.com
HPD: Man arrested after shots fired outside pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -A man has been arrested after police say he fired off shots in front of a pawn shop. Henderson Police say employees of Bullets Pawn tell them that someone, later identified as Tony Melton, shot a round off in front of the store and fled the scene.
West Franklin Road crash kills two, injures one
Breaking News from Posey County brings Eyewitness News to a car crash on West Franklin Road.
Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning. The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored. Authorities say this issue was caused […]
14news.com
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
14news.com
Crumbl Cookie coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s west side is about to get sweeter as Crumbl Cookie announces plans to open a new location. Owners of the east side location confirmed the news on Tuesday. They say the new bakery will be located in the same plaza as Buffalo Wild Wings...
14news.com
Some customers in McLean Co. experiencing low water pressure due to main break
McLEAN CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say customers who receive water services from Beech Grove Water District located in NorthWest McLean County are seeing a disruption in service do to a water main break in Sebree . They say customers will have little water pressure the rest of Monday. Crews...
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
Uniontown fire claims one life
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
wevv.com
ISP: Death investigation underway in Spencer County after body discovered in ditch
A death investigation is underway in Spencer County, Indiana, after authorities say a body was discovered in a ditch. The Indiana State Police says that a man's body was found in a ditch near Eureka. An autopsy for the individual whose body was found is scheduled for sometime this weekend.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
14news.com
Train crashes with truck in Patoka
PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
wevv.com
Henderson County Fire confirms structure fire on Pleasant Hill Road
Henderson County fire dispatch has confirmed crews are battling a structure fire on the 8000 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Dispatch says the call came in at 8:29 p.m. We are working to learn more information. We will continue to update you when we learn more.
14news.com
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
