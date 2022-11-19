ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ABC News

Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette secure 76-72 OT win over SMU

DALLAS -- Jordan Brown scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday night. Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period. Brown added eight...
On3.com

Arkansas vs. San Diego State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Arkansas basketball looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a third-place game against Top 25 opponent San Diego State on Wednesday night. The final game of the Maui Invitational for both teams will offer a chance to leave with a winning record against fierce competition in one of college basketball’s most competitive multi-team events. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.
