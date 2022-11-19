Read full article on original website
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Pregnancy Update With Baby #2 on the Way
With her due date just around the corner, Brittany Mahomes reveals on her Twitter account a pregnancy update with Baby #2. In a tweet earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes declares, “I am very ready to not be pregnant incase anyone was wondering.” She used a crying-laughing emoji at the end of the sentence.
Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Receives Bonus Meant for Entire Staff, per Report
The Spartans football coach signed a new contract with a hefty raise in 2021.
Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams at Chiefs in Week 12
The most lopsided game of Week 12 will also be the one most widely broadcast across the country. That game, of course, is the Rams-Chiefs matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points. 506 Sports released broadcast maps for each window on Sunday afternoon and the...
Paul Finebaum, First Take crew debate Playoff pandemonium if LSU wins SEC title
College football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the set of First Take to debate the College Football Playoff with Stephen A. Smith and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo. They quickly got into a heated debate about what to do with LSU if the Tigers managed to pull off an upset over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette secure 76-72 OT win over SMU
DALLAS -- Jordan Brown scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday night. Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period. Brown added eight...
Arkansas vs. San Diego State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
Arkansas basketball looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a third-place game against Top 25 opponent San Diego State on Wednesday night. The final game of the Maui Invitational for both teams will offer a chance to leave with a winning record against fierce competition in one of college basketball’s most competitive multi-team events. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.
