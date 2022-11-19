Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal

The Red Sox sound like they are diving deep into the starting pitcher free agent market

The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad.

Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

"Corey Kluber, who lives in Winchester, discussed deals with the Red Sox the past two offseasons and has had some contact with the team this winter," Speier said.

Speier continued with a quote from the three-time All-Star.

“I think they’re well aware of how I feel (about pitching close to home),” said Kluber.

While at this time no deal is imminent, Kluber would be a welcomed addition to the Red Sox rotation. The Red Sox had a team ERA of 4.53 last season and Michael Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi were the only Boston starting pitchers to have an ERA under four.

Kluber is 36 years old and isn't what he once was, but he did compile a 4.34 ERA in 2022 and has a career ERA of 3.31. The Winchester, MA native would be a cheap option for Boston and allow them to spend money elsewhere while also filling the backend of the rotation with a seasoned winner.

The former New York Yankee is expected to receive a deal with an annual value of just under $10 million according to Spotrac and would free up plenty of money for the Red Sox to spend to help fill other holes on the roster -- like maybe re-signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts, perhaps?

