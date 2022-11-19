Video: Montrezl Harrell Threatened To 'Beat Thanasis Antetokounmpo's A**' During Heated Back And Forth

Montrezl Harrell not only went at it with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but also had some words for Thanasis, threatening him on the court.

Montrezl Harrell wasn't having anything from anybody on Friday night, especially if they were a part of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Philadelphia 76ers player starred in a controversial moment with 2x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo , refusing to give the Greek player the basketball when he attempted a couple of free throws at Wells Fargo Center.

This led to an unfortunate situation where Giannis tossed a ladde r, as he tried to keep taking his free throws. The aftermath of this situation came with a lot of criticism to Giannis, who explained that the only bad thing he saw in this situation was the ladder falling, but other than that, he doesn't think he did something wrong .

Harrell took to Twitter to send a message to Giannis and everybody else, telling people his side of the story and accusing Giannis of ignoring him after he told Antetokounmpo to leave the court.

Montrezl Harrell Threatened To 'Beat Thanasis Antetokounmpo's A**' During Heated Back And Forth

More details keep surfacing about this situation, with a video showing Harrell going at it with Thanasis Antetokounmpo after the latter tried to cool things down, but Trezz wasn't having any of that. Footage shows Thanasis talking with Harrell, but the Sixers player got tired of listening to the forward and resume his shooting practice.

After that, Harrell came back and started yelling at Thanasis, warning him that he's 'one of them' and that he would 'beat his a**'.

This situation was completely avoidable, but egos play a big role in this situation. It would have not been the first time we see two players from different teams shooting together after a game, and the situation could have been handled better if pride wasn't involved in this.

However, NBA players often want to assert their dominance and end up starring in ridiculous situations that only create unnecessary drama.

