wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Says Speaking Spanish In Marvel Film “Was A Gift”
Lupita Nyong’o made her dream a reality by filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when she was able to speak Spanish. The Academy Award winner for 12 Years a Slave was born in México City to Kenyan parents. “I was so excited about it,” she said at a round table for Entertainment Weekly. “It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I’ve always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther.” Nyong’o said that the Marvel movie “represents different sides of my...
Angela Bassett's Performance Routinely Left Letitia Wright In Awe In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed
Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
Collider
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star names Riri Williams’ most important quality
Warning: Minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have stolen the show on multiple fronts in both 2022 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, but that truth is at its most palpable when the cast’s performances become part of the conversation. Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor) tangoed ferociously on both choreographic and dramatic levels while navigating complex humanity on their own. Danai Gurira’s Okoye had her development cracked wide open over the events of the film, and Angela Bassett’s captivating turn as Ramonda has sparked some Oscars questions.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians’ Holiday Special debuts to higher Rotten Tomatoes score than ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With the initial reviews rolling in for the Disney Plus original, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it seems the debut score on Rotten Tomatoes is overshadowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest theatrical outing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The RT critical score for the Guardians Holiday Special is...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals If There Were Other Options to Replace T'Challa
After Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, Marvel Studios quickly decided to not recast the character of T'Challa. Instead, Ryan Coogler and the filmmakers behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opted to use the film as a tribute to the late actor, having his character die due to illness in the sequel. As trailers and marketing collateral for the film has now confirmed, Shuri (Letitia Wright) has become the new Black Panther after managing to synthetically recreated the Heart-Shaped Herb.
Collider
M’Baku and Nakia Were Considered to Take Over the Black Panther Mantle in ‘Wakanda Forever’
The Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was easily among the most anticipated films of 2022. The first film being a box office mega success, as well as a significant moment in pop culture and cinematic history all but ensured people would turn up for the sequel. However, after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death in 2020, many fans were curious to see if the role of T’Challa would be recast, who would take over the Black Panther mantle, or if the mantle would even be passed on at all.
