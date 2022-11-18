Read full article on original website
'Jeopardy!’ Star Amy Schneider Dedicates Emotional Post to Her Wife After 2022 ToC Win
Amy Schneider proved once again that she is, in fact, a champion. On Monday, the Oakland, California-based writer emerged victorious during Jeopardy!'s 2022 Tournament of Champions, beating out contestants Andrew He and Sam Buttrey to win the $250,000 grand prize. According to a report from Variety, Amy also made history on the quiz show for being the first openly transgender contestant to not only qualify for the event, but also win it all.
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
Trevor Noah on his imminent departure from 'Daily Show': 'I wish someone had told me what a grind it was'
Trevor Noah is discussing his The Daily Show departure — and it turns out it was a huge surprise to many. "I'd rather people be sad than be happy, like, 'Good riddance, that d*** is out of the building,'" Noah told the Hollywood Reporter of his upcoming Dec. 8 exit from the Comedy Central show.
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are teasing a move to Tennessee
Travis Barker says he and new bride Kourteney Kardashian will "probably" one day pack their bags and move to Tennessee. The couple, who tied the knot in May and currently reside in ritzy Calabasas, California, visited Tennessee over the weekend to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer's 47th birthday. "Spent my Birthday...
'Yellowstone' Fans Are Outraged Over Season 5 Premiere
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." The Yellowstone premiere was filled with drama, and we're not just talking about what happened on the Dutton ranch. Yes, the episodes clocked in at more than 2 hours and were filled with traumatic events, political power moves, and intense moments, but some fans had difficulty tuning in and took to social media to air their complaints.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Rare Look at Their Chemistry in Video Tribute to Elton John
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed a more casual look at their dynamic as a couple when they filmed and shared a video tribute for their friend Elton John's farewell tour special on Disney+, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger. The two stood alongside each other in the clip and touched on the very deep, personal ties John has to them and their children, three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lili.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Fans at Elton John Concert with a Special Video
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have loads of high-profile friends, from Oprah Winfrey to Tyler Perry, we've known for a while now that Elton John is among them (and he may be one of their closest). From loaning the couple his private jet to performing at their wedding, the “Rocket Man” singer has done a lot for the pair. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning the favor.
‘Yellowstone’ S5, E3: This Is What You Call a Filler Episode
When Yellowstone returned for Season Five, it promised a new terrain for the Dutton family at the capitol—battling government officials, setting new rules, and ruling Montana from the state's highest office. This week? Well, John Dutton spends his morning reflecting. Gotta plan ahead, I guess. He lets his family underbosses deal with his business, a surprising loosening of the reigns that results in a mostly Kevin Costner-less episode. Maybe his children are finally learning to put the ranch first and selfish desires behind them.
Aubrey Plaza is now a blonde and looks drastically different
On Saturday night, Aubrey Plaza attended the 13th annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and she used her red carpet moment to debut a brand new hairstyle. Gone were her trademark dark locks. Plaza is now a blonde. The 38-year-old actress had her new golden...
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up: 'The Decision Was Mutual,' Source Says
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have once again called it quits, a source tells ET. "Kendall and Devin broke up last month," the source says of the 27-year-old model and 26-year-old NBA pro. As for the reason for their split, the source adds, "They are both still young and extremely...
Comedian Sinbad is learning to walk again 2 years after having a stroke, his family says
The family of actor and comedian Sinbad is speaking out about his recovery from a stroke in 2020, saying in an update that the television and movie star "has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go." Sinbad, who was born David Adkins, gained...
Behold: The 'Welcome to Chippendales' Episode Guide and Release Schedule
If you've been waiting for Welcome to Chippendales to drop, then I'm happy to report that you don't have to wait much longer. Or... at all, actually. The first two episodes of the show came out on November 22, giving us the first lil' taste of what's to come on the drama-filled show.
