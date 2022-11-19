Read full article on original website
Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch
BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
Is SNM’s 4000% surge evidence of another market pump and dump? Assessing…
The price of the SNM altcoin, surged by 4,545% on 21 November. The alt was seen exchanging hands at $10.91 — its all-time high. The altcoin’s trading volume rose from $1.2 million to $720 million in the span of just one day. This sudden rise in fortunes cannot...
Filecoin is back at near-term range lows but can traders look to buy FIL
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The one-hour timeframe order block has served well in the past. Indicators showed bearish momentum but this could shift soon. Filecoin has traded within a range over the past...
Why LTC may not offer a buying opportunity upon the retest of $60 as support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In early November, Litecoin attempted to break out past the $63 resistance level with a strong show of force. For a few days, the bullish mission was successful. Even though the $72-$80 region would pose stiff resistance, it appeared that Litecoin could make that push higher. Bitcoin, too, had a bullish aura when the price reached the $21.5k mark.
Why BNB is in the running for the best-performing cryptos in 2023
BNB has managed to outperform some of the top cryptocurrencies in terms of its ability to hold value. The robust utility of the BSC contributed greatly to sustaining BNB’s demand. BNB has performed better than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in terms of price performance during the bear market....
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Grayscale’s decision to withhold proof of reserve data could mean this for BTC
Grayscale’s recent statements puts Bitcoin at risk of another crash or subdued performance. BTC drops below $16,000 for the first time in two years. The FTX crash was a wakeup call for exchanges and crypto companies to adopt more transparency. As a result, many have embraced the idea of providing proof of reserve. It thus, came as a surprise when Grayscale, one of the top crypto investment companies, revealed that it had no intentions of going down that route.
NEAR sees a volume uptick after weeks of bearish activity, are bulls in the vicinity
NEAR’s volume sees an uptick, but bears prove dominant. Imagine finding an oversold cryptocurrency that is native to a layer 1 blockchain and whose network already has five years of runtime. This can be considered as NEAR’s latest situation, which has been on a bearish trend for most of November so far. Interestingly, its volume registered a significant uptick in the last three days.
Binance Coin’s 9% decline strengthens this notion about BNB and its sellers
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Repeated retests of the support zone saw buyers exhausted. Binance Coin had a healthy start to November, but it all went haywire for the bulls. The implosion of...
Reasons Tron investors can expect some chaos from TRX in the last weeks of 2022
TRX’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold, which was bullish. According to a report by LunarCrush, TRON [TRX] had made it on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy score. This was optimistic for TRX, as it indicated a price pump in the coming days. Though this...
Solana bulls fail to hold on to the $12.3 support level, what can we expect next
The higher timeframe structure was also strongly bearish. Since 10 November, Solana has been able to hold on to the $12.5 region as support. In the past couple of days of trading, the selling pressure proved too much for demand to keep up with, and prices took a hit. In the same period, Bitcoin also fell beneath a crucial support level at $16.2k.
Institutional investor holdings state this about the current state of the market
According to a poll of institutional investors, their holdings of cryptocurrencies have grown over the past year, that is 2021. This was the case despite the industry experiencing a protracted crypto winter. Coinbase sponsored a survey that was performed between 21 September and 27 October and issued on 22 November....
Reasons AVAX investors must tread carefully despite probable short-term gains
Metrics also favored an optimistic outlook for AVAX. After weeks of decline, Avalanche’s [AVAX] total value locked (TVL) finally registered an uptick. This could be considered as an optimistic update for the blockchain. AVAX Daily, a Twitter handle that posts updates regarding the Avalanche blockchain, posted its weekly stats...
Litecoin [LTC] achieves a new milestone: Did SOL help its rally?
Litecoin Network recently processed its 135,000,000th transaction. LTC’s market indicators favored a bullish stance for the alt. Litecoin [LTC] recently achieved a milestone by flipping Solana [SOL] to become the 15th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. As per CoinMarketCap, at press time, LTC was trading at $60.71 with a market cap of more than $4.37 billion.
SUSHI’s new achievements look promising, but the danger still remains
SushiSwap [SUSHI] recently made headlines as it was named the most influential project in the Avalanche ecosystem. This development was positive for the token as it reflected its popularity and influence in the crypto community. SUSHI also achieved a new milestone in the Polygon ecosystem after it was on the...
As Chainlink racks up more integrations, will LINK gather the bulls and play
Chainlink announced multiple integrations of its services across different chains. The price of LINK has been on a continuing decline, even with the latest developments. In its most recent adoption update, Chainlink, an industry oracle network, reported that it had witnessed several adoptions in the previous week. Since the most recent FTX disaster, the protocol’s latest integration has added Proof of Reserve services, expanding its range of services. Could the price of LINK be affected by these most recent adoptions?
Terra Classic’s anticipation of reaching this milestone could convey this about LUNC
Terra Classic’s market capitalization was about to reach 1 billion. LUNC indicators and metrics were in support of a price hike. Terra Classic [LUNC] recently registered promising growth as its price rallied by more than 8% in the last 24 hours. The growth hinted that this month’s end might be rewarding for the investors.
Bitcoin: What this ‘gray-haired’ exchange movement could mean for BTC
Bitcoin’s exchange inflows CDD value witnessed a surge. BTC exchange inflow stood lower than BTC’s exchange outflow. Bitcoin[BTC] exchange inflows Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) increased tremendously as several dormant addresses moved their coins. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Tomáš Hančar, the recent movement signaled the highest since BTC hit its lowest in 2021.
Can SAND’s performance of 2022 offer some forward-looking insights
The Sandbox and its native token SAND witness an extremely slow year. NFT trades in 2022 witnessed diminished popularity as compared to 2021. The Sandbox burst into the blokchain and crypto scene last year as one of the most promising metaverse projects. Fast forward to the present and the excitement has died down, while its native token is heavily drawn down.
Litecoin’s latest decline could have everything to do with these LTC holders
Litecoin sees signs of a slowdown after being in the list of top performers last week. A look at what investors should expect moving forward. Last week we saw Litecoin achieve an upside as most of the top coins failed remained struggled to bounce back. As a result, Litecoin was receiving a lot of attention, aided by a favorable mention by Michael Saylor during an interview. But can it sustain its upside now that the market is showing some signs of a slight recovery?
