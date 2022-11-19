Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
Collider
'Dinosaurs' Shocking Series Finale Was Always Planned Says Kirk Thatcher
Even though there are many ways to wrap up a series, screenwriters often choose to end their show on a positive note. This is especially true for comedy series, and even more so with the ones that have children as their target audiences. For relatively the short-lived comedy Dinosaurs, however, it was a whole other game. Centered around a prehistoric dinosaur family, the four-season show created by Jim Henson, Michael Jacobs, and Bob Young reached the end of its run on a pretty dark note.
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Ending Explained: We’re the Ones Who Live
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. In its final episode, “Rest In Peace,” the long-running story that is The Walking Dead attempted to meaningfully bring to a close how it had been transforming its universe. No, I’m not referring to how the walkers themselves were beginning to evolve. Rather, it was about how it had been trying to create some sort of narrative fulfillment and deeper thematic meaning that had been largely absent from the show as of late. When it began more than a decade ago, it was interested in exploring what is lost when the world as we know it collapses. The tragedy came in not just how countless lives were lost, but in how those who survived began to descend into depravity. While it has become a bit of a joke to say it, “the walking dead” of the title referred to the humans just as much as it did the zombies.
Collider
'Wednesday' Episode 2 Recap: Funny Games and Secret Societies
While the first episode of Wednesday takes some time to introduce Tim Burton’s version of The Addams Family universe, Episode 2 explores the big mystery at the show's heart. In the previous episode, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) became the sole witness of Rowan’s (Calum Ross) murder after a monster mauls the boy in the woods. However, Wednesday has a hard time making people believe what she saw because the following day, Rowan is right there at Nevermore Academy, safe, sound, and definitely alive.
Collider
Are the Ironborn the Wildcard of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2?
Season One of House of the Dragon has set the stage: War has all but arrived in the spin-off's first finale, and the battle lines between the Great Houses of Westeros are being drawn. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is dispatching calls for support from the seat of Dragonstone, while her brother Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is surely doing the same to shore up his own forces for the coming war that will ultimately become the Dance of the Dragons. After losing her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in a bid to enlist the aid of Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans), Rhaenyra's hope that her son Jacaerys/Jace (Harry Collett) can secure the support of Houses Arryn and Stark is even more crucial to the success of her Black faction. As the monarch squared away safely in the Crownlands, Aegon II will likely attempt to rally the soldiers of the Reach and the Westerlands to his side. This is especially true for the Reach, who count House Hightower as one of their most powerful houses, and Aegon possesses Hightower blood by way of his mother Dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and his grandfather, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). House Lannister, ever angling for a way to improve their prestige, may likely line up behind the young king along with the bannermen of the Westerlands.
Collider
Did Rick and Michonne Return in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. After more than a decade on television, The Walking Dead aired its series finale, “Rest In Peace,” last night. It saw a tentative end for characters new and old as the conflict with the Commonwealth that had been building came to a close. However, the franchise is not dead yet as it is now looking ahead to a whole host of spinoffs that are looming on the horizon. The most significant question left open surrounds the highly anticipated return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that the show had been long telegraphing the promise of. Each had departed from the story seasons ago and everyone had been left in the dark. The short answer is yes, both Rick and Michonne appeared at the end of the series finale.
Collider
Tony Gilroy Reveals The First Thing They Filmed for 'Andor' Season 2
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Now that the final credits have rolled on the first season of Tony Gilroy's incomparable Star Wars series, anticipation has already begun to mount for Season 2 of Andor, and we can exclusively reveal who was on set this Monday filming the very first shot of Episode 13. Earlier this month we shared that filming was set to begin this week, with production set to stretch into late next summer, and during an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub ahead of the finale, Gilroy revealed that Kyle Soller was the first one on camera this week. Gilroy didn't reveal any details, however, opting instead to simply share, "I'll just say we're shooting Syril first, Kyle's working first."
Collider
Reserve Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Premiere with Cast Q&A
If you're a fan of the first season of Vikings: Valhalla and can't wait to watch Season 2 in January, we've got some news to share. Collider is teaming up with Netflix to screen the Season 2 premiere over a month before it hits streaming with cast members Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydís Eiríksdóttir), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) joining for a post-screening Q&A.
Collider
"The Grove" Gave 'The Walking Dead' a New Look At Humanity
With the series finale "Rest in Peace" in the books, it presents an opportunity to look at those moments that made The Walking Dead one of the most popular television series of all time. Throughout its long run, there are episodes in The Walking Dead that are unforgettable, like "Walk With Me," which was the introduction of arch-villain the Governor (David Morrissey). Episodes filled with despair, like "Killer Within," which ends with the horror of seeing young Carl (Chandler Riggs) kill his own mother Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) to keep her from turning. Even episodes with hope, like seeing Rick (Andrew Lincoln) show mercy to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Wrath," proving that the good in humanity still exists in their world. Yet, over a span of 12 years and 177 episodes, its most unforgettable and heartbreaking episode is "The Grove". If it doesn’t ring a bell, it will with six chilling words – “Just look at the flowers, Lizzie.” Centered around only four characters, this episode is really a touchpoint of the series, showing just how broken the world is now, how broken its people are now, and how choices once believed inconceivable must be made.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Who is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'? We Hope We're Not Left Out in the Cold with Our Guesses!
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks. The Season 8 contestants have a...
‘Narcos’ Producer José Padilha Settles Lawsuit Against Fellow EP Eric Newman Over Show Profits – Update
UPDATED, 8:42 AM: Narcos executive producer/director José Padilha has settled his lawsuit against fellow EP Eric Newman over what he claimed was his share of millions of dollars in profits from the Netflix drama series. Terms were not disclosed in Monday’s filing. Read details of the case below. PREVIOUSLY, August 30: Narcos executive producer/director José Padilha is suing his fellow EP Eric Newman over what he claims is his share of millions of dollars in profits from the Netflix drama series. The lawsuit, filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court, says that “Padilha and Newman agreed to share equally 50%/50% (excluding any payments...
Dr. Feelgood guitarist, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Wilko Johnson dies
The guitarist for the British blues-rock band, Dr. Feelgood, has died. Johnson’s death on Monday at his home was announced on his social media accounts on Wednesday on behalf of his family, The Associated Press reported. Johnson’s cause of death was not released, USA Today reported. Johnson had...
Collider
New 'Tom Jones' Footage Spotlights Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde's Sizzling Chemistry
Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.
Collider
How to Watch 'Devotion': Showtimes and Streaming Details
A tale of courage and comradeship, Devotion is an upcoming wartime movie that’s based on the true story of naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. The movie, which is adapted from the 2017 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice written by Adam Makos, follows the friendship of the fighter pilot duo as they navigate through the trials and tribulations of the Korean War.
Collider
‘Andor’s Tony Gilroy Explains the Luthen / Cantwell-Class Arrestor Cruiser Action Set Piece and How They Did It [Exclusive]
While Andor has had no shortage of impressive action sequences—like the insane warehouse sequence in Episode 3 and the epic prison break on Narkina 5—the penultimate episode of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series delivered an unexpected aerial delight in the form of Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcroft. Ahead of the Season 2 finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with Gilroy about the series and more specifically how it was decided that Luthen's little haulcraft would go up against a Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser, which is no easy feat.
Collider
Marvel's Namor: 5 Strengths (and 5 Weaknesses) of the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Character
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit the big screens, and fans can't get enough of it. Graciously brought to life by the talented Tenoch Huerta, Namor is a huge part of the plot. Not only is he a very complex and compelling character, but he also brings new faces and a brand-new world with him. Thankfully, viewers get a good in-depth look into the character's life during the movie — starting with his ancestors, “Marvel's first mutant” (referred to as such in the comics) tells his side of the story.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Son' Starring Hugh Jackman
At the 2021 Oscars, director Florian Zeller shocked everyone when his 2020 single-location movie The Father (based on his own play) won Best Adapted Screenplay and the Best Actor Award for Anthony Hopkins. In his directorial debut, Zeller proved he had what it takes to be a pillar in Hollywood. Only two years after the immense success of his first film, Zeller is back with the sequel, The Son, also based on one of his own plays. Like The Father, The Son explores themes of depression, alienation, and the enmeshing of the past with the present. With a stellar cast including the likes of Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby, it looks like it'll be a masterclass in acting and prestige drama.
Collider
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Has Died
Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise has died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, his reps confirmed the news, saying in a statement:. "Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of...
Comments / 0