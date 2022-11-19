H-E-B. Just about everyone in East Texas wants a modern shopping experience other than what's available in Carthage or Lufkin. That's why recent news of a new store coming to Forney or the new two story H-E-B in New Braunfels makes East Texans very jealous of those who get to shop there on a daily basis. This news isn't going to help matters, either. H-E-B has just opened H-E-B Brand Shop inside their store in Kerrville, Texas that has hats, shirts, mugs and many other branded items to show off your H-E-B fandom.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO