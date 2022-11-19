ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Another cold front will bring rain and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day

SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies again today with patchy mist. We've had a few showers move across today as well but not quite the coverage of yesterday. Temperatures for the first time since Saturday 3am have hit 50 or warmer in San Antonio too. While a chilly day, it does feel a bit milder and a touch more humid than recent days.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cold and rainy conditions will continue into Monday night

As of 11am, SAT Airport has picked up on .36" of rain today. Still raining. It is a cold, rainy and raw Saturday. Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon, but coverage of activity will slowly fall. Temps will hold steady or fall a few more degrees, with afternoon temps in the lower 40s in San Antonio. Upper 30s in the Hill Country, where a few sleet pellets may try to mix in. However, no ice concerns. Too warm. Overcast overnight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Griswald has made it to Seguin

It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?

Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

A sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays

(Seguin) — The Seguin Conservation Society’s 29th Holiday Home Tour is delighted to include this most special property this year. On a beautiful hilltop just east of Seguin sits a lovely French Provincial home surrounded by massive yet graceful oak trees. The two-storied brick house was built in 1993 by the late David Hagler. It was originally owned by Dr. Steven White and Family. Current owners, Darla and Bradley Mondin, bought the house in 2014.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Here are some places you can go or pick up dinner for your family

SAN ANTONIO — The related video above was originally published November 16, 2022. Do you want to enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving Day meal without any of the hassle of cooking and cleaning? There are plenty of places in San Antonio that will do all of the cooking for you, giving you more time to enjoy the holiday with your friends and family.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping

SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hppr.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

10 holiday foods that are NOT safe to feed your pet

SAN ANTONIO – During the holidays, pet owners may want to share the cheer with their furry friends by handing off human food under the table. But some of that food may be toxic for Fido or Fifi. God’s Dogs Rescue, an organization based in San Antonio, said some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.5 KNUE

The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville, Texas

H-E-B. Just about everyone in East Texas wants a modern shopping experience other than what's available in Carthage or Lufkin. That's why recent news of a new store coming to Forney or the new two story H-E-B in New Braunfels makes East Texans very jealous of those who get to shop there on a daily basis. This news isn't going to help matters, either. H-E-B has just opened H-E-B Brand Shop inside their store in Kerrville, Texas that has hats, shirts, mugs and many other branded items to show off your H-E-B fandom.
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Help support the Salvation Army this Christmas season

SAN ANTONIO - The Salvation Army San Antonio Area Command needs help this holiday season. Since 1989, the non-profit has been providing emergency shelter and transitional housing to those who need it in our area. Part of their fundraising efforts comes from their Parade of Kettles Campaign. The campaign is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

