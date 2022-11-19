Read full article on original website
BBC
England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
We’re not all heathens in Manchester, Andy Burnham tells ENO
Mayor of Greater Manchester steps into row over opera company’s mooted move to outside London
theScore
Glazer family to explore Manchester United sale
The Glazer family is shifting its attention to selling Manchester United now that the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco is over. Manchester United said Tuesday that the American family will explore options, which could include selling the Premier League club outright. United's owners will also consider a partial sale or a strategic partnership with third parties.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Neco Williams played after suffering family bereavement
Defender Neco Williams has revealed he played in Wales' opening World Cup game one day after being told his grandfather had died. Williams, who was substituted in the second half of the 1-1 draw against the USA in Doha, was in tears at the end of the game. The 21...
Differing values: Socceroos look to team spirit – and kicking and scratching – to shock richly talented France | Emma Kemp
Australia coach Graham Arnold will rely on his players to have each other’s backs when they meet the millionaire world champions
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
‘I wouldn’t miss it’: Socceroos fans rise early to witness Australia’s loss to reigning champions France
The 6am kick-off did not deter supporters from getting out to watch Australia’s first World Cup match, but after 18 minutes of hope, the mood was subdued
BBC
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says injured forward Pernille Harder is irreplaceable
Injured forward Pernille Harder is irreplaceable, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Harder had surgery on her hamstring after being forced off injured in Denmark's game against Switzerland on 11 November. Hayes does not know how long Harder will be out, but said she will not be playing "anytime soon". "It's...
BBC
'Magnificent' Foden needs to change position for England
Phil Foden's role with England needs to become more defined if he is to show his "magnificent talent", according to BBC pundits. On a Stars of the World Cup episode of Match of the Day: Top 10, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards shower praise on the Manchester City forward, but suggest England boss Gareth Southgate has not yet found the way to unlock his talent.
BBC
World Cup 2022: No anxiety in France squad, says manager Didier Deschamps
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within...
BBC
Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava
Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Gordon, Oxlade-Chamberlain, De Jong, Guerreiro, Lukaku
Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, before the January transfer window. (Football London) Former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is expected to leave Liverpool as a free agent in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano) The Reds wanted to sell the midfielder for £10m...
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou
Italian media report Salernitana are interested in Rangers' Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence is out until March and will see a specialist over an Achilles injury. (Evening Times) Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a...
Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action
Arsenal’s winning run was ended in dramatic style at the Emirates while Brighton and Liverpool also produced a thriller
Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to renew his contract with the Premier League club, per reports.
