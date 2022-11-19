P﻿hil Foden's role with England needs to become more defined if he is to show his "magnificent talent", according to BBC pundits. O﻿n a Stars of the World Cup episode of Match of the Day: Top 10, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards shower praise on the Manchester City forward, but suggest England boss Gareth Southgate has not yet found the way to unlock his talent.

2 DAYS AGO