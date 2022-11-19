INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts say now is the time to consider reducing your expenses and saving money where possible. Americans are working against the fastest-rising inflation rate in 40 years. Financial professional Casey Marx from Crown Haven Wealth Advisor recommends people plan out how much money to spend this holiday season and stick to that budget. He says inflation has strained budgets throughout the year, meaning shoppers must be budget-conscious as they deal with higher prices.

