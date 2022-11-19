Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
Support local small businesses during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Head to Hamilton County and support local small businesses and nonprofits during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series. The annual small business celebration begins with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 31. Shoppers can enjoy special...
WISH-TV
Give the gift of life during Wednesday’s WISH-TV Blood Drive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is almost here and Hoosiers can get into the holiday spirit by giving the greatest gift of all: blood. Circle City Broadcasting and WISH-TV are partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for a blood drive on Wednesday. The blood drive will run...
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
WISH-TV
Wednesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Labor department to release jobless numbers Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Labor will release the number of new jobless claims, covering last week, on Wednesday. Expectations are for 225,000 claims for unemployment benefits —...
WISH-TV
Noblesville farmer credits his technique to raising healthy turkeys for Thanksgiving
NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — Prices have increased for Thanksgiving dinner. Since last year, the traditional meal for the holiday has been impacted by supply chain issues, and now disease outbreaks among farms. Farmers have worked overtime to bring you a healthy product. That includes Ron Thieme. He’s owned Hoosier Heritage...
WISH-TV
Budgeting tips for holiday shoppers dealing with inflation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts say now is the time to consider reducing your expenses and saving money where possible. Americans are working against the fastest-rising inflation rate in 40 years. Financial professional Casey Marx from Crown Haven Wealth Advisor recommends people plan out how much money to spend this holiday season and stick to that budget. He says inflation has strained budgets throughout the year, meaning shoppers must be budget-conscious as they deal with higher prices.
WISH-TV
IndyGo to offer free rides on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Monday it will offer free bus rides on Thanksgiving. Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day. Regular pricing will resume Friday. IndyGo will also offer free rides on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
WISH-TV
AAA predicts third-busiest year for Thanksgiving travel as holiday rush begins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the air and on the ground, the Thanksgiving travel rush has started. Experts predict numbers not seen in years after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions, with nearly 55 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, according to AAA.
Fox 59
What restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Driving Wind Farm
Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Driving Wind Farm from Indianapolis! They brought sweet treats, scones, and more for us to enjoy. You can learn more about the Driving Wind Farm here.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
WISH-TV
Understanding alternatives to fixed-rate mortgage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The housing market is cooling down and prices are improving for buyers. But, mortgage rates are still rising. David McCoige, president of production at Tucker Mortgage L.L.C., visited Daybreak on Tuesday to offer some tips to home buyers. Assumable mortgages. Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Affairs...
Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business
Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016. In 2020, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.
Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record
Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump.
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
WISH-TV
Mozel Sanders seeks volunteers to help make cookies for Thanksgiving meal
The Mozel Sanders Foundation is gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving meal, and they are searching for volunteers to help bake cookies!. Dawn Jordan Jones and Mike Ruggiero from the Mozel Sanders Foundation joined us today to discuss the urgent request. Volunteers are needed at The Flannery House today and...
americanracehorse.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
