Crawfordsville, IN

WISH-TV

This Fishers, Indiana company can ‘add video to anything’

Thanksgiving week is the time to celebrate with family, and it’s also one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year. If you’re shopping this season, we encourage you to shop at local businesses in our community. We spoke with John Wechsler, founder and CEO of Spokenote, who has some innovative ideas on how businesses can communicate with their customers during this season and year round.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

The Zone Banner 2022 arrives at Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Monday was a special day at Franklin High School as students were recognized for having the best student section in Indiana this football season. The Grizzly Cubs received the undisputed top spirit award, The Zone Banner!
FRANKLIN, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Crews battle brush fire at Indiana’s Brown County State Park

NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Crews continued working Tuesday to douse a fire that began over the weekend in southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park and has scorched more than 100 acres. The brush fire was reported Sunday evening on the east side of the park, Marty Benson, a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from Hanna Mordoh.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Straight No Chaser brings 25th anniversary tour to Indy next month

Acappella group Straight No Chaser brings their 25th Anniversary celebration tour to the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis on December 10 & 11. One of the nine members, Jasper Smith joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from their live show and to show a snippet of their original song, “Christmas Night with You.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

When was Thanksgiving first proclaimed in Indiana?

1832 – A group of nine men met at the home of Pastor James Thomson in Crawfordsville to form the Wabash Teachers Seminary and Manual Labor College. Since 1851, the school has been known as Wabash College. The first professor was Caleb Mills, who arrived in 1833. 1858 –...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home

Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
americanracehorse.com

Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol

Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies in Columbus after train hits SUV

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old woman died in Columbus after her vehicle was hit by a train. This is the second train fatality in two days in Bartholomew County. Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company reported the crash just after 5 p.m. Monday. When investigators arrived, they found Iris Castellano dead at the scene.
COLUMBUS, IN

