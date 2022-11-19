Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
RHOP Recap: Mia Assaults Wendy + Wendy Calls out Gizelle & Robyn for Their Hypocrisy
On the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” the Miami trip goes left. It starts after Peter tells Mia he has beef with Wendy. And it’s because Wendy approached him about opening up a Nigerian lounge. However, she seemed to pull back from the project. This is shady in his opinion.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
urbanbellemag.com
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Rok & Krystal Make a Tough Decision + Bux Betrays Spyder
On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew,” Ceaser’s ultimatum is starting to cause some tension between Rok and Krystal. Krystal thinks Rok is way too passive. And she wishes he would stand up to Ceaser. They are proud of their Gods of Ink of shop. And they aren’t sure closing it or converting it into another Black Ink spot will be in their best interest.
urbanbellemag.com
Upscale Magazine Responds to Backlash for Putting Martell Holt on the Cover
Martell Holt received backlash for his treatment of Melody Shari. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt is easily one of the most controversial cast members. This is due to the fact that fans watched his marriage to Melody Shari implode on the show. Melody labeled Martell as a “serial cheater.” While Melody also said that Martell allegedly cheated with multiple women, his longtime affair eventually resulted in him having a baby. Melody decided to pull the plug on the marriage before she learned that Arionne Curry was pregnant. She took the news as confirmation that her choice to file for divorce was the right one. To no surprise, co-parenting has also been contentious between Melody and Martell.
urbanbellemag.com
Monique Samuels Addresses Treatment of Wendy Osefo + Candiace Dillard Bassett Claps Back
The recent episode of RHOP was very controversial. “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Monique Samuels has been a hot topic despite her exit from the show. On the recent episode, Wendy Osefo brought up Monique. After Mia Thornton assaulted her, Wendy didn’t have much patience when it seemed as if Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant had empathy for Mia. She mentioned that they handled Monique’s assault of Candiace Dillard Bassett very differently. In fact, Gizelle and Robyn refused to film with Monique. Gizelle even hired a bodyguard because she said she feared for her safety. However, Gizelle wasn’t afraid to be around Mia despite the chaotic night. She checked on Mia but not Wendy. Robyn even told Wendy that she antagonized Mia.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Sam Landry Gets Evicted + Nova Ends Her Relationship with Dominic
On tonight’s “Queen Sugar,” Ralph Angel, Darla, and the Co-Op score a huge win. Sam Landry, due to the USDA investigation, is evicted from his land. There’s going to be an auction and the Co-Op comes together to bid on the land. However, Sam will do...
urbanbellemag.com
Robyn Dixon & Gizelle Bryant Blame Karen Huger for Mia Thornton’s Assault of Wendy Osefo?
The altercation between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo has the RHOP cast picking sides. “Real Housewives of Potomac” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton clashed something serious. Things started to go left after Peter Thomas told Mia that he has beef with Wendy. He explained that he didn’t like the way things went after Wendy approached him about opening a Nigerian lounge. While he blamed Wendy for the deal stalling, Wendy said things came to a halt because of Peter. Regardless, Mia took this personally. And she said that she and her husband Gordon Thornton have a close friendship with Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband. So Mia attempted to confront Wendy while the ladies were dining at Bar One.
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Recap: Things Worsen for Joc & Kendra + Safaree Shuts Down
On the latest episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Joc and Kendra continue to clash over Meda’s receipts. Joc finally admits that the text messages are real. This upsets Kendra. She’s embarrassed by Joc’s actions. And she’s not happy that they are having these issues so early into their marriage.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOP Husband Eddie Osefo Claps Back at Robyn Dixon Amid Her Feud with Wendy Osefo
Mia Thornton’s assault on Wendy Osefo is a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. The recent episode was a very controversial one. Mia Thornton invited all of the ladies to Miami for a girls’ trip. She decided to take them to Peter Thomas’ Bar One establishment. However, things took a turn after Peter told Mia that he has beef with Wendy. He didn’t like how things went down when they attempted to collaborate on opening a Nigerian lounge. Mia wasted no time confronting Wendy about this in front of the other women. And she said that Wendy was wrong to not check in with Peter once she touched down in Miami.
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Alum Erica Dixon Says Scrappy’s Proposal Wasn’t Genuine + Back At Odds with Bambi
Erica Dixon and Scrappy have a contentious history. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” alum Erica Dixon didn’t take long to become a fan favorite as she opened up about her on-and-off romance with Scrappy beginning with the show’s first season. Despite sharing a daughter together, Scrappy and Erica just couldn’t make it work. The biggest issue for Erica was that Scrappy wasn’t faithful. She said this is something that became a constant issue in their relationship. It later came out that he had been messing around with Erica and Shay Johnson at the same time. This is what led to Shay storming off of the stage after Scrappy proposed to Erica at the reunion.
