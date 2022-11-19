Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
10 FREE Events in November 2022
November is the calm between the holiday storm. This month is a great reminder to sloooow down and enjoy the beauty around us. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Want to know about all the family friendly events...
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Comments / 0