Police are on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for beating a young boy with a crutch during an unprovoked morning attack in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, on the morning of Nov. 17, at around 7:38 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court, in Prospect Park South, Flatbush, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue when a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO