Related
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
NBC New York
Man Sought in Unprovoked Early Morning Crutch Attack Against Boy in NYC Street: Cops
Police are on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for beating a young boy with a crutch during an unprovoked morning attack in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, on the morning of Nov. 17, at around 7:38 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court, in Prospect Park South, Flatbush, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue when a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.
NBC New York
NYC Family Murder Victims Identified After Suspect Arrested in Virginia
Police have identified the three relatives, all women, who were killed in a gruesome triple murder allegedly at the hands of a 22-year-old family member inside a Queens home last week. Hyacinth Brown-Johnson was the oldest victim to have been found inside the home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens...
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
bkreader.com
Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings
After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
NBC New York
Man Bites Officer After Harassing Woman and Daughter at Long Island Bus Stop: Police
A New York City man was arrested after he harassed a mother and her young daughter at a Long Island bus stop, police said, and he tried to take a chunk out of an officer's arm, too. Marcelo Hidalgo approached the 36-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter as they were...
Bronx gas station worker shot in head, hospitalized in critical condition
Police are investigating after a worker at a gas station was shot in the head in the Bronx Tuesday night.
New York Post
2 straphangers slashed at Union Square station
Two people were slashed in the Union Square subway station Tuesday night in the latest frightening subway crime. The suspect slashed a woman in the face and a man several times around the head on the L-train platform inside the Manhattan subway station around 10:25 p.m., according to police. The...
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
NBC New York
Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police
A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police. The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx “Mac Ballers” Gang Member Charged with 2013 Murder of Rasheed Barton
Bronx man, Lamar Williams, 31, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 17, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and murder with a firearm, in relation to the murder of Rasheed Barton on August 11, 2013, in the Soundview section of The Bronx. The news was announced on Thursday by...
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
Armed thieves steal BMW in Queens, crash into accomplices trying to escape cops
Armed carjackers stole a BMW and then crashed into a Mercedes with their accomplices inside while attempting to flee police overnight Tuesday in Jamaica Hills.
Robbers threaten man with knife, gun after breaking into Brooklyn home, police say
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group broke into a 21-year-old man’s Brooklyn home and stole several valuable items earlier this month, police said Monday. The suspects entered the victim’s residence near Fulton Street and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Nov. 2 at around 4 a.m. and threatened him with a knife and gun, police said. […]
NBC New York
Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops
Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute
QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops
BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
