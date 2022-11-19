ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NBC New York

Man Sought in Unprovoked Early Morning Crutch Attack Against Boy in NYC Street: Cops

Police are on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for beating a young boy with a crutch during an unprovoked morning attack in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, on the morning of Nov. 17, at around 7:38 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court, in Prospect Park South, Flatbush, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue when a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

2 straphangers slashed at Union Square station

Two people were slashed in the Union Square subway station Tuesday night in the latest frightening subway crime. The suspect slashed a woman in the face and a man several times around the head on the L-train platform inside the Manhattan subway station around 10:25 p.m., according to police. The...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police

A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police. The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops

Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops

BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
BRONX, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ

