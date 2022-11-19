The Michigan Wolverines are currently enjoying their winningest two-year stretch in the history of the program — 23 wins and counting. The Wolverines have won 11 games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1902-03, with Michigan’s last win in 1903 pre-dating the invention of flight by three weeks, so you could say it has been awhile.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO