Maize n Brew
Discussing Nathan Efobi’s commitment, where Michigan stands with Illinois game visitors
Recruiting is starting to pick up a bit for the Michigan Wolverines. They acquired a commitment last...
Maize n Brew
Mike Sainristil praises ‘Miracle Boy’ J.J. McCarthy for making things happen
Michigan’s game against Illinois was a wild one. High and swirling winds, a real feel around nine degrees, it was a game that tested Michigan’s physical and mental toughness. The conditions against a top-five Illinois defense weren’t favorable, and became even more unfavorable after running back Blake Corum...
Maize n Brew
Ohio native Rod Moore discusses The Game’s personal importance to him
There have been many stories over the years about “traitors” in the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry; recruits that either came from Ohio and signed with the Wolverines, or vice versa. As safety Rod Moore would tell you, those stories are largely overblown. In his family especially, there’s nothing...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Discussing The Game this weekend between 11-0 Michigan, 11-0 Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes head into their matchup both at an unblemished 11-0, and...
Maize n Brew
Highlights from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s pre-Michigan press conference
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media today for his weekly press conference to discuss the game this weekend against the Michigan Wolverines. The Game has dominated national media headlines because of the College Football Playoff implications between the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes and No. 3 ranked Wolverines.
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s victory over Illinois
The Michigan Wolverines are currently enjoying their winningest two-year stretch in the history of the program — 23 wins and counting. The Wolverines have won 11 games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1902-03, with Michigan’s last win in 1903 pre-dating the invention of flight by three weeks, so you could say it has been awhile.
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Ohio State press conference
If it wasn’t obvious what week it was already, Monday’s press conference at Schembechler Hall left no doubt. In front of a standing room only crowd of media members from across Michigan and Ohio, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh answered a gambit of questions about topics relating to The Game, among other topics.
Maize n Brew
Hate Week is upon us, and the Wolverines are ready
Walking through the concourse of Michigan Stadium following Saturday’s game, you could feel a different mood in the air than the usual post-victory elation; much less talk about the game that fans had just watched, much more anticipation for the game next Saturday. There’s only one team that garners...
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan at Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines are 11-0 heading into their matchup in Columbus with the identically undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. Up to this point in the season, Michigan has been favored by the oddsmakers in every game. But all good things must come to an end. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hoops falls out of AP Poll after rough week
After opening the season ranked 20th, the 4-1 Michigan Wolverines are unranked in the Week 3 AP Poll. Despite the fact they went 2-1 over the last week, it’s been a rough week. After beating Pitt handily in the first round of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, they got blown out by Arizona State and needed overtime to beat Ohio Sunday night.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball squeaks out overtime win at home against Ohio
Talk about a close shave. In their first game since their blowout loss to Arizona State, the Michigan Wolverines came close to disaster at several points, but did just enough to stave off an upset bid by the Ohio Bobcats in overtime by a score of 70-66. First half. The...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into The Game
In the final regular season ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Michigan Wolverines remain in the No. 4 spot, still two spots behind the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The FPI gives Michigan a 28.2% chance to win its first game in Columbus since 2000, and a 24% chance to win the Big Ten.
Maize n Brew
Jake Moody wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after game-winning FG against Illinois
Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody is once again being recognized by the Big Ten, as the senior took home the Special Teams Player of the Week in the conference after his dominant performance on Senior Day against Illinois at the Big House this past Saturday. Moody went 4-for-4 on field...
Maize n Brew
John Beilein reflects on career after being inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
John Beilein, the winningest coach in Michigan men’s basketball history, was one of nine players and coaches to be part of the 2022 class inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball (NABC) Hall of Fame. In his coaching career at Erie Community College, Nazareth, Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia...
