Ohio native Rod Moore discusses The Game’s personal importance to him

There have been many stories over the years about “traitors” in the Michigan–Ohio State rivalry; recruits that either came from Ohio and signed with the Wolverines, or vice versa. As safety Rod Moore would tell you, those stories are largely overblown. In his family especially, there’s nothing...
What we learned from Michigan’s victory over Illinois

The Michigan Wolverines are currently enjoying their winningest two-year stretch in the history of the program — 23 wins and counting. The Wolverines have won 11 games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1902-03, with Michigan’s last win in 1903 pre-dating the invention of flight by three weeks, so you could say it has been awhile.
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Ohio State press conference

If it wasn’t obvious what week it was already, Monday’s press conference at Schembechler Hall left no doubt. In front of a standing room only crowd of media members from across Michigan and Ohio, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh answered a gambit of questions about topics relating to The Game, among other topics.
Hate Week is upon us, and the Wolverines are ready

Walking through the concourse of Michigan Stadium following Saturday’s game, you could feel a different mood in the air than the usual post-victory elation; much less talk about the game that fans had just watched, much more anticipation for the game next Saturday. There’s only one team that garners...
Betting odds released for Michigan at Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines are 11-0 heading into their matchup in Columbus with the identically undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. Up to this point in the season, Michigan has been favored by the oddsmakers in every game. But all good things must come to an end. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes...
Michigan hoops falls out of AP Poll after rough week

After opening the season ranked 20th, the 4-1 Michigan Wolverines are unranked in the Week 3 AP Poll. Despite the fact they went 2-1 over the last week, it’s been a rough week. After beating Pitt handily in the first round of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, they got blown out by Arizona State and needed overtime to beat Ohio Sunday night.
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into The Game

In the final regular season ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Michigan Wolverines remain in the No. 4 spot, still two spots behind the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The FPI gives Michigan a 28.2% chance to win its first game in Columbus since 2000, and a 24% chance to win the Big Ten.
