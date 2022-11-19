ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace

By Fiona Connor
 3 days ago

KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace.

Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNcrV_0jH4R7Cp00
The gardens at Highgrove House in Tetbury, England Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYYmb_0jH4R7Cp00
Highgrove House has been the King's main home, where he and Princess Diana predominantly brought up their sons before their divorce Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZHE2_0jH4R7Cp00
Old photos show the property as it was before the royal purchased and remodelled it Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0deQ_0jH4R7Cp00
The young Princes are said to have used the house as a party venue at weekends Credit: Getty

The home boasts nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, four reception rooms and a nursery wing - much less than the whopping 775 bedrooms and 78 bathrooms at Buckingham Palace.

While the Monarch's official residence boasts the perks of an extravagant mansion like a cinema - Highgrove House is more stripped back for time to recharge.

King Charles stripped out the interior for essential repairs, and built a swimming pool as a present to him and his new bride Princess Diana.

The couple lived and brought up their sons there before their divorced.

Today, Highgrove's Royal Gardens often open for tours, including group garden tours and champagne and tea tours.

There is even a shop that sells artisan products like ports and chutneys.

King Charles said: “One of my great joys is to see the pleasure that the garden can bring to many of the visitors and that everybody seems to find some part of it that is special to them.”

As the Prince of Wales, he and Diana spent many weekends at the country estate with their young sons Prince William, now 40, and Prince Harry, 38.

When Charles moved in, his wife is believed to have taken on the task of decorating.

Designer Dudley Poplak - who knew Princess Diana as a child - was hired to ensure she felt comfortable there.

After Charles and Diana's divorce, the interior was overhauled again to accommodate the taste of his new wife Camila Parker Bowles, 75.

Following the death of his mother, King Charles visited the property to mourn privately.

Highgrove House was built between 1796 and 1798 by John-Paul Paul and remained in his family until it was bought by businessman Maurice Macmillan, son of ex-PM Harold Macmillan.

It is close to the walking trails of Westonbirt Arboretum and the Arts & Crafts country house, Rodmarton Manor.

It is a short drive from Queen Consort Camilla’s private house in Wiltshire.

Charles purchased it for between £800,000 and £1million in 1980.

The property is now thought to be worth in excess of £3.2m.

Royal expert Brian Hoey claims in his book, Not in Front of the Corgis, that the house was kitted out with a steel-lined panic room, which would stay intact if the rest of the house collapsed.

He wrote: "Inside [the room] are medical supplies including containers of Charles and Camilla’s blood group, long-lasting food and drinks, an armoury, radio transmitters equipped to obtain a signal even within its steel walls, air purifiers and chemical lavatories."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jU7Rh_0jH4R7Cp00
Highgrove feels more relaxed compared to the glitz of Buckingham Palace Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wv2dN_0jH4R7Cp00
Charles Sitting In His Living Room At Home In Highgrove House Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylIzS_0jH4R7Cp00
In the last 40 years, King Charles has expanded the land around his home - the swimming pool can be seen to the right Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiqaM_0jH4R7Cp00
The home is far more stripped back compared to Buckingham Palace Credit: Alamy

