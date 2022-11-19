Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#9 Arkansas Edged, 90-87, by #10/8 Creighton
LAHAINA, Hawaii – The ninth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks made a furious comeback attempt but fell just short to #10/8 Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tuesday afternoon. For the second straight game, Anthony Black scored a game-best 26 points while leading the team with six rebounds...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs #10/8 Creighton at Maui
Who: #9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) vs #10/8 Creighton Blue Jays (5-0, 0-0 Big East) What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational semifinal. When: Tuesday – Nov. 22 – 3 pm (HT) / 7 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. – Video: ESPN...
saturdaydownsouth.com
2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
bestofarkansassports.com
Sam Pittman Suggests Team Captain’s College Career Is Over + Injury Report, Depth Chart
FAYETTEVILLE — There is a chance that Bumper Pool has played his final game in an Arkansas football uniform, head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday afternoon. Now that the Razorbacks are bowl eligible, thanks to their blowout win over No. 14 Ole Miss on Senior Night, the team captain might shut it down to focus on recovering from numerous injuries he’s been dealing with for at least half of the season.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Neighbors - What's Next?
Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs #15/17 San Diego State at Maui
Who: #9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs #15/17 San Diego State Aztecs (4-1, 0-0 Mountain West) What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational third-place game. When: Wednesday – Nov. 23 – 5 pm (HT) / 9 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. –...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#9 Arkansas Dunks Louisville
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Arkansas (4-0) did not give Louisville (0-4) an inch during a dominating defensive second half, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 26-point, 80-54 victory in the opening round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Anthony Black led the Razorback by scoring a career-high 26 points...
Sam Pittman expects 'lot of action' for Arkansas in transfer portal soon
The transfer portal has changed the complexion of College Football in a big way, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been heavily involved in the evolution. The makeup of Arkansas' team changed drastically with several portal additions and departures following the 2021 season, and head coach Sam Pittman expects that process to heat up for the Hogs once again in the near future.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Register Senior Day Sweep
Arkansas volleyball sent off its seniors right on Sunday with its second consecutive sweep over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Hogs defeated the visiting Tide 25-18, 25-16 and 29-27 and moved to 18-8 overall and 9-7 in the SEC. Alabama is 9-19 and 3-13 in conference play. Senior Jill Gillen...
nwahomepage.com
Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Elite Again: Arkansas Wins Shootout, Advances to Second Straight NCAA Quarterfinal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer will make its second straight Elite 8 appearance after advancing past Memphis in penalty kicks, 3-2, in the third round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night at Razorback Field. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara sealed the thrilling win after saving the Tiger’s fifth penalty attempt.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Importance of What Cameras Caught Sam Pittman Confiding to Bumper Pool
FAYETTEVILLE — Even with temperatures dipping below freezing Saturday night, it would be impossible to draw up a better Senior Day for Arkansas football. The Razorbacks sent their 22 seniors out in style, crushing No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27 in a game that really wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
nwahomepage.com
Analysis with scouting reports on Arkansas’ two class of 2023 5-star basketball signees
LITTLE ROCK — With Arkansas’ commitment/signing announcement from 2023 5-star prospect Baye Fall on Tuesday to add to the Razorbacks’ signing of 2023 5-star prospect Layden Blocker on Saturday, it points the program into the direction of perhaps piecing together its third national top 5 recruiting class in the last four recruiting cycles.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
De Filippo Earns National Player of the Week Honors
FAYETTEVILLE – Senior forward Jessica De Filippo was named National Player of the Week by Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News for her performance in the second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Quebec native notched a goal and assist in the second-round match with 6-seed...
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
neareport.com
LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22)
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22) Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk …. Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22) Springdale advocate raising money for DACA renewal …. Springdale advocate raising money for DACA renewal fees. Question of the Day 11/21. River Valley garbage collection schedule...
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’
This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year
Arkansas medical marijuana sales continued unabated through October.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Comments / 0