Little Rock, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

arkansasrazorbacks.com

#9 Arkansas Edged, 90-87, by #10/8 Creighton

LAHAINA, Hawaii – The ninth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks made a furious comeback attempt but fell just short to #10/8 Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tuesday afternoon. For the second straight game, Anthony Black scored a game-best 26 points while leading the team with six rebounds...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs #10/8 Creighton at Maui

Who: #9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) vs #10/8 Creighton Blue Jays (5-0, 0-0 Big East) What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational semifinal. When: Tuesday – Nov. 22 – 3 pm (HT) / 7 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. – Video: ESPN...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award

The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Sam Pittman Suggests Team Captain’s College Career Is Over + Injury Report, Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — There is a chance that Bumper Pool has played his final game in an Arkansas football uniform, head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday afternoon. Now that the Razorbacks are bowl eligible, thanks to their blowout win over No. 14 Ole Miss on Senior Night, the team captain might shut it down to focus on recovering from numerous injuries he’s been dealing with for at least half of the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Neighbors - What's Next?

Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs #15/17 San Diego State at Maui

Who: #9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs #15/17 San Diego State Aztecs (4-1, 0-0 Mountain West) What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational third-place game. When: Wednesday – Nov. 23 – 5 pm (HT) / 9 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. –...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

#9 Arkansas Dunks Louisville

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Arkansas (4-0) did not give Louisville (0-4) an inch during a dominating defensive second half, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 26-point, 80-54 victory in the opening round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Anthony Black led the Razorback by scoring a career-high 26 points...
LAHAINA, HI
247Sports

Sam Pittman expects 'lot of action' for Arkansas in transfer portal soon

The transfer portal has changed the complexion of College Football in a big way, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been heavily involved in the evolution. The makeup of Arkansas' team changed drastically with several portal additions and departures following the 2021 season, and head coach Sam Pittman expects that process to heat up for the Hogs once again in the near future.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Register Senior Day Sweep

Arkansas volleyball sent off its seniors right on Sunday with its second consecutive sweep over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Hogs defeated the visiting Tide 25-18, 25-16 and 29-27 and moved to 18-8 overall and 9-7 in the SEC. Alabama is 9-19 and 3-13 in conference play. Senior Jill Gillen...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

De Filippo Earns National Player of the Week Honors

FAYETTEVILLE – Senior forward Jessica De Filippo was named National Player of the Week by Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News for her performance in the second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Quebec native notched a goal and assist in the second-round match with 6-seed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
neareport.com

LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22)

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22) Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk …. Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22) Springdale advocate raising money for DACA renewal …. Springdale advocate raising money for DACA renewal fees. Question of the Day 11/21. River Valley garbage collection schedule...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR

