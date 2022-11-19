ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

2 in serious condition after multiple vehicle crash in Pearl City

By Julissa Briseño
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Nov. 19 occurred a two-vehicle crash on the H-1, according to first responders.

On Friday night around 9:27 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about an accident on the H-1 westbound freeway near the Pearl City onramp.

HFD arrived at the scene at 9:34 p.m. and arrived to two cars.

Reports said that one was on its roof and one person was pinned between the overturned van and the concrete median.

According to HFD, they used battery-powered hydraulic tools to rescue and free the person that was pinned.

Medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS clarified that they treated two patients, both females.

One 17-year-old and one 56-year-old, both are in serious condition.

Both are in the trauma hospital, according to EMS officials.

