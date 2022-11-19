ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Coast News

Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services

ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KVCR NEWS

11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area. Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock. Fines imposed for opting out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Thanksgiving travel record-breaking despite people staying home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport was ranked the second-best midsize airport, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. According to AAA, San Diego is known to be a top destination spot during the Thanksgiving holiday. 4.5 million people in Southern California are traveling away from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention

DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
DEL MAR, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish

Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy