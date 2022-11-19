Read full article on original website
Did You Feel It? 6.2-Magnitude Baja Earthquake Hits Close to San Diego
A preliminary magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook Baja California and parts of San Diego Tuesday. The earthquake was reported just before 8:40 a.m. off the coast near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada and 135 miles southeast of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No tsunami warning was issued for San...
Warm, Windy Thanksgiving Forecast in San Diego County with Elevated Fire Risk
Santa Ana winds are in store for San Diego County late Wednesday night through Friday morning, where locations below passes and canyons could experience gusts over 50 mph, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. “An expansive surface high pressure system will stretch from Nevada to Colorado … a pattern that...
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
The Number of Homeless Deaths in San Diego County is Staggering
The number could be a lot higher than what has been reported
Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services
ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area. Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock. Fines imposed for opting out...
Thanksgiving travel record-breaking despite people staying home
SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport was ranked the second-best midsize airport, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. According to AAA, San Diego is known to be a top destination spot during the Thanksgiving holiday. 4.5 million people in Southern California are traveling away from...
Whooping cough cases on rise in San Diego County
Respiratory viruses in children, like whooping cough, are overloading local hospitals.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in San Diego
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like San Diego or Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds […]
SDG&E urges customers to take advantage of rebates up to $500
San Diego Gas & Electric is encouraging customers to take advantage of a new statewide program offering rebates for energy efficient products and appliances.
Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention
DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
The holiday season arrived faster than expected this year and there will be plenty of family-friendly events happening around San Diego County this Thanksgiving weekend.
Diamond Princess Sets Sail With a Season of Mexico and Hawaii Sailings From San Diego
The newly refurbished Diamond Princess today welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego, helping to fuel tourism in the area and support local businesses. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and...
La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish
Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
Authorities in pursuit of driver in possible stolen vehicle
Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver on the southbound 710 Freeway.
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
