There isn’t too much doubt about the day, yesterday. There was a good deal of reflection and a bit of celebration of life as Liberty donned their all-Navy Blues, and Tech took the field in a rare showing of the All-Orange uniform in tribute to the three fine young men from UVA’s team who lost their lives in a senseless act of violence. The picture of Coach Mines carrying the UVA flag on to the field was a touching tribute to his alma mater and classy for the AD’s department to allow.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO