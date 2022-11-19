ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Driver killed after being ejected in I-70 rollover crash

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
 3 days ago

GRAND COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Thompson Springs on Friday, Nov. 18, according the Utah Department of Public Safety .

Just before 11:15 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Troopers responded to a car accident involving a Honda SUV on I-70 at mile post 192.

Authorities say the vehicle was reported as driving recklessly prior to the crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxfJO_0jH4Oqiw00
    (Courtesy of UHP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVXWf_0jH4Oqiw00
    (Courtesy of UHP)

DPS states that the SUV exited the roadway to the left, overcorrected to the right, then rolled “end over end” into the median.

The sole occupant driver was reportedly ejected from the SUV and died as a result of the injuries.

Troopers are investigating both speed and impairment as contributing factors in the crash.

No further information is currently available.

