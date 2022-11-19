Prominent Charlotte pastor Robyn Gool has died, church officials announce

The city and your church have lost a beautiful man, but god has gained an angel in heaven. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Rest In Peace
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
For Jason Myers’ family, his funeral is a time to mourn and a time to celebrate
She found out she had a full-grown baby inside of her one day before delivering. How?
Watch live the funeral for Jason Myers, WBTV meteorologist killed on helicopter
Here are 16 local ways to gift experiences in Charlotte this holiday season
WBTV meteorologist’s wife says Jason was ‘bighearted, gracious.’ Funeral services set.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers wore a smile as he delivered Charlotte’s forecasts
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
‘Everybody deserves dignity’: Charlotte Rescue Mission offers safe space on Thanksgiving
Ready for Christmas? These Charlotte radio stations are already playing holiday tunes
WBTV mourns the loss of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers
‘He always made you feel safe.’ WBTV helicopter pilot Chip Tayag ‘loved what he did’
Charlotte muralist Georgie Nakima has a new exhibit at Gantt. Learn her inspiration.
A person was shot in Charlotte on Saturday, has life-threatening injuries, MEDIC says
As Charlotte evaluates its culture, artists say they ‘aren’t always sure where to go’
Panthers’ Jeremy Chinn on mission to help Charlotte’s homeless families get back on track
A new Mediterranean restaurant is now open in Charlotte’s SouthPark area
Strength and courage: WBTV exemplified resolve in helicopter crash coverage
Community Link CEO to retire. Under his watch, thousands in NC found a real home.
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.https://www.charlotteobserver.com/
Comments / 6