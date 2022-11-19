ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Prominent Charlotte pastor Robyn Gool has died, church officials announce

By Joe Marusak, Cailyn Derickson
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 7 days ago

Comments / 6

LoveTrump
6d ago

The city and your church have lost a beautiful man, but god has gained an angel in heaven. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Rest In Peace

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTV mourns the loss of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers

WBTV lost two valuable members of their team yesterday when their traffic helicopter crashed in Charlotte. All reports indicate that pilot, Chip Tayag, likely saved other lives by avoiding traffic. Vince discusses this tragedy.  More information coming out about to the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado. Axios has more:   The public defenders […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
18K+
Followers
414
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy