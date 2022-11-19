Tyreek Hill hypes up Dolphins teammate, calls him the best WR in the NFL

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made an impact in a number of ways since coming to South Florida this offseason via trade.

On the field, he’s having one of the best single seasons of all time, recording 81 receptions for 1,148 yards and four touchdowns through the team’s first 10 games.

When he’s not dazzling between the lines, he’s been hyping up his teammates. Before the season began, Hill went viral for his comments about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and so far, the wide out seems to be proven right.

This week, Hill responded to a question that was posed by Fox Sports NFL on Twitter that asked who the best wide receiver in the NFL is right now. Hill chose his teammate, River Cracraft.

Cracraft, this season, has played in seven games, missing the last three with an illness. In those contests, he recorded two receptions for 13 yards and two touchdowns. That’s efficiency.

Obviously, there’s humor in Hill’s answer, but it seems like he isn’t the only one that feels this way.

You have to love the stars on the team hyping up the role players. This commraderie of the group is palpable.