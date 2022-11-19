ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Gordon McKernan to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordon McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

When does the Festival of Lights return?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge will be kicking off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2. Event organizers said the celebration begins at 4 p.m. with a performance from the McKinley Middle Magnet School Choir at the Community Stage. After the choir, Santa and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome light the 35-foot Christmas tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Tickets on sale now for ice skating at the River Center

BATON ROUGE - Tickets are now available for a winter pastime that the capital area so rarely gets to experience. A seasonal favorite, ice skating at the River Center for this winter is taking place from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3. The center's annual Ice Skating on the River will host 75-minute sessions every day through these dates except for Christmas and New Year's Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Get It Growing: Now’s the time to prevent stickerweed

(Video 11/22/22) Stickerweed, sometimes called burweed, not only makes the lawn look unsightly, but it sticks into your bare feet. On this edition of Get It Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard explains that now is the time to apply weed killer to prevent weeds like stickerweed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish ready for its close-up in Hallmark Channel film premiering Thanksgiving Day

ASCENSION PARISH - This Thanksgiving, Sorrento will be on the viewing menu for those who dive into the Hallmark Channel and its seasonal array of holiday fare. The movie "My Southern Family Christmas" makes its broadcast premiere just as most Americans put down the fork and pick up the remote control. The Ascension Parish-based production airs at 7 p.m. local time.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gaston's returns as barbecue, beer restaurant

Another transformation has graced the historic district of Donaldsonville. Gaston's BBQ and Beer restaurant at 418 Mississippi Street recently joined the Inn on the River hotel and The Columns on the River, which are owned by the David and Lydia Hambrick. The transformation coincides with the B. Lemann and Bro....
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student featured on Monday's 'Wheel of Fortune'

BATON ROUGE - A senior at LSU will spin for prizes and glory on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" that will air Monday evening. Chris Langley already knows the outcome, as the game show was recorded earlier in the year, but confidentiality rules will keep that a secret until the show is broadcast. It airs locally at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ TV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales Christmas events: Tree lighting, parade, and more

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Gonzales holiday celebrations begin Tuesday, Dec. 6 with its annual tree lighting with Santa Claus. Here’s a list of Gonzales Christmas events happening this December. City of Gonzales Tree Lighting with Santa & Elves. When: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Where: Gonzales City...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

EBR Mayor Pro Tempore holds Turkey Drive in District 7 amid inflation crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0)–Families in the capital area have become recipients of some much-needed relief when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Baton Rouge’s District Seven community enjoyed a turkey giveaway Monday, November 21. Baton Rouge Resident, LaTesha Dorsey expressed appreciation for the event, telling BRProud, “I’m happy that,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season

BATON ROUGE - It's the season of giving, and giving is what one community fridge needs now more than ever. More community efforts are taking to the streets to give back to those less fortunate for the holidays, and organizers are making it easier to donate, but they also need your help.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA

