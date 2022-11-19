A protest by student organizers with MSU's chapter of the Sunrise Movement was stopped by Spartan Stadium security during MSU's final home game against Indiana.During the game, Sunrise students stood at the top of the stands and unraveled banners reading "NO OIL MONEY" and "TRUSTEES: DIVEST NOW." Their protest is part of the group's larger push for full divestment from fossil fuels by MSU's Office of Investments and the board's investment committee.Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Jesse Estrada-White said that they stood with the signs visible for about ten minutes before the intervention. However, it may have felt longer than...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO