Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason, MI
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Thanksgiving forecast, MSU hockey latest, and making families official
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at what kind of weather we can expect for the holiday. Seth Wells joins the desk to take a look at some of the top headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: What exactly happened in the Indiana game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Over the span of one half of football, just about everything went wrong for Michigan...
WILX-TV
14-year-old from Eaton Rapids wins 8th annual Detroit Lions Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) announced 14-year-old Evan Dexter from Eaton Rapids as their 8th annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes winner. As the winner, Dexter will experience riding on Blue Cross’ float in America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, escorting the...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Izzo, Tucker address media following weekend games
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University coaches will address the media in East Lansing on Monday - one coming off a narrow victory, the other coming off a heartbreaking loss. Men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is expected to speak on the Spartans’ 73-71 win over Villanova on Friday, while...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker says MSU unable to conduct full-contact practices for 4th straight week
Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball reveals new shoes for Phil Knight Invitational
Michigan State is shaping up to be one of the best teams in college basketball with big wins over Kentucky and Villanova and close loss to Gonzaga. This week, the Spartans head to the Phil Knight Invitational with a very talented field. They will take on Alabama on Thursday. As...
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
WILX-TV
In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is ridiculous Michigan State is in any bowl conversation with a 5-7 record if the Spartans lose at Penn State this Saturday to end the regular season. More than 40 bowls and not enough teams even with 6-6 records to fill out the grid. Who...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
The Detroit Free Press
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker news conference: What he said
Follow along as Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media during his weekly news conference in East Lansing. The Spartans (5-6, 4-4 Big Ten) are coming off a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana. MSU will take on No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in Happy Valley. ...
WILX-TV
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
247Sports
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
The State News, Michigan State University
Security escorts SunriseMSU divestment protest at Spartan Stadium
A protest by student organizers with MSU's chapter of the Sunrise Movement was stopped by Spartan Stadium security during MSU's final home game against Indiana.During the game, Sunrise students stood at the top of the stands and unraveled banners reading "NO OIL MONEY" and "TRUSTEES: DIVEST NOW." Their protest is part of the group's larger push for full divestment from fossil fuels by MSU's Office of Investments and the board's investment committee.Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Jesse Estrada-White said that they stood with the signs visible for about ten minutes before the intervention. However, it may have felt longer than...
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
WILX-TV
Jackson, Mechanic streets reopen as bridge replacement project pauses for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson has been paused for winter, reopening two streets that were closed for the project. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which will reopen Tuesday as construction is paused. However, Detroit and Van Buren streets will remain closed.
496 reopens in Lansing as construction pauses for winter
496 reopened for drivers on Tuesday evening as the construction project pauses until spring.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The art department at Hillsdale College will be featuring all levels of student works from the fall semester studio courses. The exhibit is free to the public and will open with an award ceremony on Nov. 29 starting at 4 p.m. The fall exhibit will be...
WILX-TV
City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs. The City of Charlotte will be closing Foote Street to Forest on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Due to sanitary sewer repairs, there will be no thru traffic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
