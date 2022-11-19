Read full article on original website
Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
Bleacher Report
Germany's Stunning Upset Loss in Group Play to Japan Shocks 2022 Men's World Cup
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late in the second half to lead Japan to a shocking 2-1 upset win over Germany in the Group E opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Ilkay Gündogan put the four-time World Cup champions ahead from the penalty spot in the...
Bleacher Report
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa Hailed as World Cup Legend After Penalty Save vs. Poland
Mexico settled for a 0-0 draw against Poland in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup. With little production from the attack, it was goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who left as the hero for Mexico on Tuesday. He came through with the game's biggest moment, saving a penalty kick from Polish star Robert Lewandowski in the 58th minute:
Bleacher Report
Fine Margins Will Decide USMNT's Success at the 2022 World Cup
The United States men's national team departed their first match of the World Cup with just one point taken from Wales, having squandered an opportunity that could have easily ended with three. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost points on the margins: poor chance creation despite a dominant first half, a moment...
Young Spain squad routs Costa Rica 7-0 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I...
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs. Ghana: World Cup 2022 Storylines, Odds, Live Stream
Portugal's start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has a Cristiano Ronaldo-sized cloud hanging over it ahead of its opening Group H game against Ghana. The 37-year-old agreed to a mutual parting of ways with Manchester United on Tuesday, two days before his country embarks on one of the most difficult group schedules in Qatar.
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United After Agreement to Terminate Contract
Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by "mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the club announced Tuesday. Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, the two sides agreed to mutually terminate his contract. Ronaldo released the following statement: "Following talks with Manchester United, we've mutually agreed to end our contract. I love...
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games, Fined $60K by FA over April Incident at Everton
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two matches and fined £50,000 (around $60,000) stemming from an April incident when he slapped the cellphone out of the hand of an Everton supporter. "The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League...
Bleacher Report
Olivier Giroud's Historic Career Praised as Kylian Mbappé, France Crush Australia
There was a moment during Tuesday's final game at the World Cup when another upset appeared to be brewing. Australia scored the first goal against defending champions France within nine minutes, and after Saudi Arabia's shocking upset of Argentina earlier in the day, there was a feeling that anything could happen at Qatar's winter World Cup.
Upsets are making this World Cup messy and chaotic, and it's absolutely glorious | Opinion
Argentina and Germany, two teams considered to be favorites at the World Cup, are facing bleak futures after opening-game upsets.
The Guardian view on Manchester United up for sale: give fans a say in the future | Editorial
Editorial: The Glazer family’s leveraged buyout of the club was a sporting scandal in plain sight
