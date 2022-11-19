ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Seton Hall, Wagner coaches quite familiar with each other

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qq0XL_0jH4OGO800

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Shaheen Holloway and Donald Copeland spent time playing in the backcourt for Seton Hall.

On Sunday afternoon, they will oppose each other as coaches for the first time as Holloway’s Pirates host Copeland and the Seahawks in Newark, N.J.

Holloway played at Seton Hall from 1996 to 2000 and helped the Pirates reach the Sweet 16 as a senior. Two years later. Copeland began a solid career at the school that ended in 2006 with him receiving second-team All-Big East recognition.

Both coaches are in their first seasons at their respective schools, though Holloway’s move from Saint Peter’s correlated with Wagner hiring Copeland.

Copeland spent last year as an assistant at Seton Hall under Kevin Willard. When Willard took over at Maryland, Holloway was hired at Seton Hall and Copeland was tapped to coach Wagner after previous coach Bashir Mason took Holloway’s old job.

“It’s just in our blood,” Copeland told the Asbury Park Press about the Seton Hall connection. “The work ethic that goes into being in this position, it comes from a place.”

The former Pirates guards have their teams off to decent starts, although Seton Hall is seeking a much better showing than Wednesday’s 83-67 loss to visiting Iowa. Dre Davis led the Pirates with 12 points, but Seton Hall shot 35.8 percent and committed 16 turnovers.

Seton Hall (2-1) took an early eight-point lead, but Tyrese Samuel picked up two quick fouls and the Pirates spent the rest of the game trying to rally as their defense struggled.

“We’re still a new team, still learning (from) each other, still trying to find everyone’s niche,” Samuel said. “This is a lesson at the end of the day.”

Wagner (3-1) began by rallying for a three-point overtime win over Temple and has won two straight, including its 68-52 home victory over Fairfield on Friday. DeLonnie Hunt, who scored 19 points against Temple, finished with 17 as the Seahawks shot 51.1 percent and allowed just 30.6 percent shooting from the field.

The Pirates have won all six meetings, including an 85-63 final last Dec. 1 when they led by two at halftime before outscoring the Seahawks 50-30 in the second half.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis

Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

How Big Ten changed Rutgers beyond athletics

Howard Hochster doesn’t follow college football closely. He knows enough, however, to understand that Rutgers has struggled to compete with the powerhouses in the conference it joined 10 years ago this month. He just can’t relate. In his corner of the university, Rutgers is the powerhouse that other schools...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Newark’s low voter turnout could hurt Baraka’s statewide shot

The inability of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to turn out voters in the state’s largest city could hamper his pitch to Democratic party leaders that he should be their candidate for governor of New Jersey in 2025. While Baraka won re-election to a third term in May with a...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne unexpectedly loses another police officer

Another Bayonne police officer has unexpectedly passed away, according to Mayor James Davis. On November 21, Davis noted that Sergeant Robert Skalski died. “Sadly, I must announce the passing of Bayonne Police Sergeant Robert Skalski,” Davis said in a statement. “Robert died, unexpectedly in his home this morning.”
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

The Turnpike fiasco just got twice as bad | Editorial

The Turnpike Authority is sprinting toward a $10.6 billion plan to rebuild and widen the 8-mile stretch known as the Hudson County Extension, which will add multiple lanes of traffic from the Newark Bay Bridge to the dreaded bottleneck resting at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel. That presents a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
njitvector.com

Newark Gunman Is Arrested

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
NEWARK, NJ
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years

Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy