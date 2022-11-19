Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Governor Kim Reynolds pardons turkeys virtually to help reduce the threat of bird flu
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Governor Reynolds pardoned Stars and Stripes by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of...
Iowa Farm Sanctuary in need of donations after discovering farm with over 100 dead animals
OXFORD, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Farm Sanctuary is in need of help after discovering over 100 animals dead on a farm on Monday. The sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on a property 40 minutes away from Oxford. Workers and a sheriff's deputy went to...
Progress Iowa officials respond to Colorado Shooting
Des Moines — Monday night, the Progress Iowa team released a statement in response to Colorado's Mass Shooting. Progress Iowa Executive Director, Matt Sinovic, issued the following statement in response to the shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub:. No matter where we’re from or...
Harvest nearing completion in the state of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest neared completion with 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 20, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Cold temperatures and snow limited additional fieldwork to applying soil amendments such as anhydrous, manure, and lime. Topsoil moisture condition rated...
Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension, increasing transport weight limits
Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure to ensure a timely harvest. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
Average gas prices in Iowa fall 10 cents in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Bill would allow minors as young as 16 years old to vote in local elections
A Virginia delegate plans to introduce a bill at the 2023 legislative session that would expand the voter pool when it comes to local elections across the state. Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul has submitted House Joint Resolution No. 459. He said the bill will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.
Enrollment for health coverage through Affordable Care Act is now open
DES MOINES, Iowa — Enrollment is now open for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) allowing Iowans access to low-cost health insurance. It's usually a stressful time of year for small business owners Susan Blocker and her husband. Blocker says, "every year it felt like we were...
Attorney General Tom Miller reaches $42.6 million opioid agreement with Teva & Allergan
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has reached a final agreement with opioid makers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan that would provide $42.6 million to the state of Iowa and local governments. In total, the settlements would provide up to $6.6 billion nationally and include critical business practice changes and transparency requirements.
