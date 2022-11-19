ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Progress Iowa officials respond to Colorado Shooting

Des Moines — Monday night, the Progress Iowa team released a statement in response to Colorado's Mass Shooting. Progress Iowa Executive Director, Matt Sinovic, issued the following statement in response to the shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub:. No matter where we’re from or...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cbs2iowa.com

Harvest nearing completion in the state of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest neared completion with 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 20, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Cold temperatures and snow limited additional fieldwork to applying soil amendments such as anhydrous, manure, and lime. Topsoil moisture condition rated...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension, increasing transport weight limits

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure to ensure a timely harvest. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Average gas prices in Iowa fall 10 cents in the last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a month...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Enrollment for health coverage through Affordable Care Act is now open

DES MOINES, Iowa — Enrollment is now open for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) allowing Iowans access to low-cost health insurance. It's usually a stressful time of year for small business owners Susan Blocker and her husband. Blocker says, "every year it felt like we were...
IOWA STATE

