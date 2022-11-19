ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Phil Jurkovec airs out his feelings on Fighting Irish, calls out Notre Dame

By Nick Schultz
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcWy6_0jH4NVLa00
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

In 2018 and 2019, Phil Jurkovec was a quarterback at Notre Dame behind Ian Book. He ended up transferring to Boston College, where he’s spent the last three years, and shared an interesting message about his time in South Bend on Instagram on Saturday.

Jurkovec, who’s out for Saturday’s game with multiple injuries, has appeared in eight games this season. He has thrown for 1,711 yards and 11 touchdowns so far, but has been hampered by injuries as of late. That’s why he’ll be supporting his current teammates on the sideline against his former group.

Jurkovec aired out his thoughts on the Fighting Irish and called out the university as part of a lengthy post just hours before kickoff.

“I always really liked Notre Dame football despite most in my family having no affiliation or affection for the school,” Jurkovec wrote. “I turned down some great opportunities in order to fulfill my childhood dream of playing on the team and I thank everyone who helped to make that happen. Good fortune allowed me to meet some incredible people while there- players, coaches, professors, priests, etc. Notre Dame has been a tremendous force for good in the world and it will continue this excellence because of its good people.

“Some derogatory comments have come out in the media in regards to my perspective on the place and I’d like to clarify: Notre Dame holds some of the highest ideals and these are very difficult to live up to. I don’t think the institution practices its stated virtues in all aspects of campus but I urge it to do so because I think it can be better. I wish many of those I met much success. Anyone close to me knows how badly I’d love to play in this game but I am currently recovering from a diagnosed concussion, broken rib, and sprained MCL.”

Jurkovec then discussed the pride he feels to represent Boston College even though he won’t be on the field at Notre Dame Stadium. He also pointed out that Irish immigrants founded Boston College and further called out Notre Dame.

“‘As it relates’ to Boston College, even amid a most difficult year, I have never been more proud to represent the school,” Jurkovec wrote. “The adversity we’ve faced has molded and strengthened me. We’re primed for success and it will come soon to The Heights (on eagles’ wings). Although it’s been a famine of a season, we should know that it brings no fear. Let’s remember that Boston College was founded for and by Irish immigrants. Notre Dame du Lac was founded by the French (something they teach you in First Year Moreau).

“The Dropkick Murphys were started in Boston and their song ‘For Boston’ is our fight song. They sing ‘I’m Shippin’ Up to Boston’ and definitely not ‘I’m Shippin’ Up to South Bend.’ So if you’re in that stadium and you cheer when that song comes on before kickoff, know that you are either rooting for BC or otherwise supporting cultural appropriation. But in the words of Mac, it ain’t nothin’ but a brand name.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

'Just Scratching The Surface': Notre Dame dismantles Ball State, 95-60

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The most complete performance to date. That was the way Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey unquestioningly described her team’s 95-60 dismantling of Ball State (2-2) on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion to move to 4-0 on the year. No. 9 Notre Dame left little to no doubt from the start, scoring 27 points in both the first and second quarters and holding Ball State to just nine points in the second 10 minutes. Notre Dame led by as much as 39, and six Irish players finished with 10+ points.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Penguin Point closes multiple locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home

BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
BUCHANAN, MI
WNDU

Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America

HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend man, 67, killed in head-on collision on U.S. 20 bypass

A South Bend man was killed in a crash on the U.S. 20 bypass. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, east of State Road 19. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Spann of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michigan City man killed in crash

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps

The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of punching woman, grabbing child by neck

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly punched a woman several times in the mouth and grabbed a child by the neck while yelling at him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jose Preciado-Reyes, 26, was arrested on the charges of domestic battery committed in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting

Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning

State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
ELKHART, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy