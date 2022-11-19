ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Two Gators questionable to return against Vanderbilt

By Nick de la Torre
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEAF9_0jH4N8NM00
Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — Starting Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall and starting safety Rashad Torrence have both left the game with injuries and are questionable to return against Vanderbilt.

The two injuries led to a major swing in the game. Torrence was replaced by freshman Kamari Wilson, who dropped what would have been a pick-six. That left Vanderbilt on fourth down, forcing a punt. With Pearsall out of the game, Jason Marshall was sent out to receive the punt. The kick pushed Marshall back and the sophomore muffed the punt. Vanderbilt recorded the ball in the endzone for a touchdown.

Pearsall took over punt return duties last week after Marshall had a few close calls receiving punts.

The Arizona State transfer has been one of Florida’s most dynamic offensive players this season.

“Ricky obviously has proven to be one of the better players that we have, just from a production standpoint. He’s really a skilled player,” Billy Napier said during the week. “You know he missed quite a bit of training camp, right, I think he might have gotten injured in the fourth practice and was out for quite a while. We got him back for the opener, so, you know I think that anytime you’re talking about putting a plan together, you try to be intentional about creating touches and opportunities for players, and Ricky certainly deserves that.”

Torrence leads the Gators with 76 tackles on the season. He recorded three tackles before leaving the game. The sophomore safety has started in all 11 games for Florida this season. His replacement, Kamari Wilson has played in every game this season with one start (against Eastern Washington)

Gators trail at halftime

Without Pearsall, the Gators have struggled to move the ball on offense. The Commodores took a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Gators have been penalized four times for 50 yards, with three of those penalties coming on critical third downs.

It’s not out of the norm for Florida to start slow with an 11 a.m. local kickoff, but there will need to be major adjustments in the locker room if the Gators want to stave off the upset at Vanderbilt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville’s city audit controversy, explained

After delayed financial reports to the state, the Gainesville city auditor’s resignation and planned international commission trips, some local residents are worried about their tax dollars. Four successive issues led to local concern: a formal letter from the state about late city financial reports, three city commissioners traveling to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Starke man wins $1 million just in time for the holidays

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Starke will be eating well this Thanksgiving after a man won the million-dollar prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Monday, Ryan Sodek, 51, of Starke, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game. He took the $880,000 lump sum payment.
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County joins lawsuit against GNV zoning

Alachua County has joined a lawsuit against the city of Gainesville filed by two local citizens in response to the replacement of single-family zoning by the city’s new neighborhood residential zoning. Peggy Carr and Faye L. Williams filed the lawsuit, with support from local nonprofit Gainesville Neighborhood Voices (GNVoices),...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala

This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville LGBTQ community mourns transgender lives lost

Sofia Clementina Noriega. Matthew Angelo Spampinato. Za’niyah Williams. Ke’Yahonna Stone. Those were just four of the chosen names in a list of more than 340 murdered transgender women named during a Gainesville event meant to commemorate Transgender Day of Rememberance, a vigil for those who have been impacted by transgender violence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies in Newberry collision

A car hit and killed a 26-year-old man near the intersection of State Road 26 and SW 260th Street in Newberry on Sunday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 19-year-old Gainesville man was driving a sedan and hit the 26-year-old Newberry man just east of the intersection of SR 26 and SW 260th Street at 9:32 p.m.
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies crossing West University

Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy