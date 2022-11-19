ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Georgia football releases depth chart for Kentucky

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xN9lg_0jH4N7Ud00
Photo by Tony Walsh

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia is in the Blue Grass State for an SEC East clash with Kentucky. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 and Kentucky was inside the top 25 before an ugly loss to Vanderbilt last week. Now the Wildcats are looking to get back on the right track and give their fans something to celebrate.

As usual, Georgia has released a depth chart on the pregame flip card. We deliver that depth chart for you with a few notes below.

Quarterback

  1. Stetson Bennett
  2. Carson Beck
  3. Brock Vandagriff
  4. Gunner Stockton

Running Back

  1. Kenny McIntosh OR Kendall Milton
  2. Daijun Edwards
  3. Branson Robinson

***Kendall Milton is now back in action after missing a few games with a groin/quadriceps injury. He had a touchdown run against Mississippi State last week for the final Georgia score.

Wide Receiver (X)

  1. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint or Adonai Mitchell
  2. Dillon Bell

Wide Receiver (Slot)

  1. Kearis Jackson OR Dominick Blaylock
  2. Mekhi Mews

Wide Receiver (Z)

  1. Ladd McConkey OR Arian Smith
  2. Jackson Meeks
  3. De’Nylon Morrissette
  4. Cole Speer

Tight End

  1. Brock Bowers OR Darnell Washington
  2. Arik Gilbert
  3. Oscar Delp

Left Tackle

  1. Broderick Jones OR Amarius Mims
  2. Chad Lindberg

Left Guard

  1. Xavier Truss OR Devin Willock
  2. Micah Morris

Center

  1. Sedrick Van Pran
  2. Warren Ericson
  3. Austin Blaske

Right Guard

  1. Tate Ratledge OR Jared Wilson
  2. Dylan Fairchild

Right Tackle

  1. Warren McClendon OR Amarius Mims
  2. Chad Lindberg

Defensive End

  1. Tramel Walthour OR Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins OR Mykel Williams

Defensive Tackle

  1. Jalen Carter
  2. Warren Brinson
  3. Bill Norton
  4. Christen Miller

Nose Guard

  1. Zion Logue
  2. Nazir Stackhouse
  3. Bear Alexander
  4. Jonathan Jefferson

SAM Linebacker

  1. Nolan Smith
  2. MJ Sherman
  3. Marvin Jones Jr. OR Darris Smith

***Nolan Smith is out for the season. Darris Smith did not travel last week to Mississippi State.

JACK Linebacker

  1. Robert Beal Jr.
  2. Chaz Chambliss OR C.J. Madden

*** Beal was injured in the first half against Tennessee and did not return. He played the entire way against Mississippi State last week and we dropped him from out injury report.

MONEY Linebacker

  1. Jamon Dumas-Johnson
  2. Rian Davis
  3. Jalon Walker
  4. E.J. Lighsey

MAC Linebacker

  1. Smael Mondon
  2. Trezmen Marshall
  3. Xavian Sorey

Left Cornerback

  1. Kelee Ringo
  2. Nyland Green
  3. Jaheim Singletary

Strong Safety

  1. Christopher Smith
  2. David Daniel-Sisavanh

Free Safety

  1. Malaki Starks
  2. JaCorey Thomas

Right Cornerback

  1. Kamari Lassiter
  2. Daylen Everette
  3. Julian Humphrey

STAR

  1. Javon Bullard OR Tykee Smith
  2. Marcus Washington

Punt/Kickoff

  1. Brett Thorson
  2. Noah Jones

Placekicker/Kickoff

  1. Jack Podlesny
  2. Jared Zirkel

Snapper

  1. Payne Walker (PK) / William Mote (Punt)

Holder

  1. Stetson Bennett
  2. Brett Thorson

Kickoff Return

  1. Kenny McIntosh
  2. Daijun Edwards
  3. Kearis Jackson
  4. Malaki Starks
  5. Cole Speer

***Jackson has returned most of the kickoffs Georgia has fielded this season. McIntosh hasn’t fielded one all year.

Punt Return

  1. Kearis Jackson
  2. Dominick Blaylock
  3. Ladd McConkey
  4. Mekhi Mews

*** McConkey is listed third but he has handled the vast majority of punts this season. Jackson is the next guy up but Blaylock has done it a lot, too.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy