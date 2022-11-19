Georgia football releases depth chart for Kentucky

Photo by Tony Walsh

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia is in the Blue Grass State for an SEC East clash with Kentucky. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 and Kentucky was inside the top 25 before an ugly loss to Vanderbilt last week. Now the Wildcats are looking to get back on the right track and give their fans something to celebrate.

As usual, Georgia has released a depth chart on the pregame flip card. We deliver that depth chart for you with a few notes below.

Quarterback

Stetson Bennett Carson Beck Brock Vandagriff Gunner Stockton

Running Back

Kenny McIntosh OR Kendall Milton Daijun Edwards Branson Robinson

***Kendall Milton is now back in action after missing a few games with a groin/quadriceps injury. He had a touchdown run against Mississippi State last week for the final Georgia score.

Wide Receiver (X)

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint or Adonai Mitchell Dillon Bell

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Kearis Jackson OR Dominick Blaylock Mekhi Mews

Wide Receiver (Z)

Ladd McConkey OR Arian Smith Jackson Meeks De’Nylon Morrissette Cole Speer

Tight End

Brock Bowers OR Darnell Washington Arik Gilbert Oscar Delp

Left Tackle

Broderick Jones OR Amarius Mims Chad Lindberg

Left Guard

Xavier Truss OR Devin Willock Micah Morris

Center

Sedrick Van Pran Warren Ericson Austin Blaske

Right Guard

Tate Ratledge OR Jared Wilson Dylan Fairchild

Right Tackle

Warren McClendon OR Amarius Mims Chad Lindberg

Defensive End

Tramel Walthour OR Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins OR Mykel Williams

Defensive Tackle

Jalen Carter Warren Brinson Bill Norton Christen Miller

Nose Guard

Zion Logue Nazir Stackhouse Bear Alexander Jonathan Jefferson

SAM Linebacker

Nolan Smith MJ Sherman Marvin Jones Jr. OR Darris Smith

***Nolan Smith is out for the season. Darris Smith did not travel last week to Mississippi State.

JACK Linebacker

Robert Beal Jr. Chaz Chambliss OR C.J. Madden

*** Beal was injured in the first half against Tennessee and did not return. He played the entire way against Mississippi State last week and we dropped him from out injury report.

MONEY Linebacker

Jamon Dumas-Johnson Rian Davis Jalon Walker E.J. Lighsey

MAC Linebacker

Smael Mondon Trezmen Marshall Xavian Sorey

Left Cornerback

Kelee Ringo Nyland Green Jaheim Singletary

Strong Safety

Christopher Smith David Daniel-Sisavanh

Free Safety

Malaki Starks JaCorey Thomas

Right Cornerback

Kamari Lassiter Daylen Everette Julian Humphrey

STAR

Javon Bullard OR Tykee Smith Marcus Washington

Punt/Kickoff

Brett Thorson Noah Jones

Placekicker/Kickoff

Jack Podlesny Jared Zirkel

Snapper

Payne Walker (PK) / William Mote (Punt)

Holder

Stetson Bennett Brett Thorson

Kickoff Return

Kenny McIntosh Daijun Edwards Kearis Jackson Malaki Starks Cole Speer

***Jackson has returned most of the kickoffs Georgia has fielded this season. McIntosh hasn’t fielded one all year.

Punt Return

Kearis Jackson Dominick Blaylock Ladd McConkey Mekhi Mews

*** McConkey is listed third but he has handled the vast majority of punts this season. Jackson is the next guy up but Blaylock has done it a lot, too.