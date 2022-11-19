Georgia football releases depth chart for Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia is in the Blue Grass State for an SEC East clash with Kentucky. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 and Kentucky was inside the top 25 before an ugly loss to Vanderbilt last week. Now the Wildcats are looking to get back on the right track and give their fans something to celebrate.
As usual, Georgia has released a depth chart on the pregame flip card. We deliver that depth chart for you with a few notes below.
Quarterback
- Stetson Bennett
- Carson Beck
- Brock Vandagriff
- Gunner Stockton
Running Back
- Kenny McIntosh OR Kendall Milton
- Daijun Edwards
- Branson Robinson
***Kendall Milton is now back in action after missing a few games with a groin/quadriceps injury. He had a touchdown run against Mississippi State last week for the final Georgia score.
Wide Receiver (X)
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint or Adonai Mitchell
- Dillon Bell
Wide Receiver (Slot)
- Kearis Jackson OR Dominick Blaylock
- Mekhi Mews
Wide Receiver (Z)
- Ladd McConkey OR Arian Smith
- Jackson Meeks
- De’Nylon Morrissette
- Cole Speer
Tight End
- Brock Bowers OR Darnell Washington
- Arik Gilbert
- Oscar Delp
Left Tackle
- Broderick Jones OR Amarius Mims
- Chad Lindberg
Left Guard
- Xavier Truss OR Devin Willock
- Micah Morris
Center
- Sedrick Van Pran
- Warren Ericson
- Austin Blaske
Right Guard
- Tate Ratledge OR Jared Wilson
- Dylan Fairchild
Right Tackle
- Warren McClendon OR Amarius Mims
- Chad Lindberg
Defensive End
- Tramel Walthour OR Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins OR Mykel Williams
Defensive Tackle
- Jalen Carter
- Warren Brinson
- Bill Norton
- Christen Miller
Nose Guard
- Zion Logue
- Nazir Stackhouse
- Bear Alexander
- Jonathan Jefferson
SAM Linebacker
- Nolan Smith
- MJ Sherman
- Marvin Jones Jr. OR Darris Smith
***Nolan Smith is out for the season. Darris Smith did not travel last week to Mississippi State.
JACK Linebacker
- Robert Beal Jr.
- Chaz Chambliss OR C.J. Madden
*** Beal was injured in the first half against Tennessee and did not return. He played the entire way against Mississippi State last week and we dropped him from out injury report.
MONEY Linebacker
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- Rian Davis
- Jalon Walker
- E.J. Lighsey
MAC Linebacker
- Smael Mondon
- Trezmen Marshall
- Xavian Sorey
Left Cornerback
- Kelee Ringo
- Nyland Green
- Jaheim Singletary
Strong Safety
- Christopher Smith
- David Daniel-Sisavanh
Free Safety
- Malaki Starks
- JaCorey Thomas
Right Cornerback
- Kamari Lassiter
- Daylen Everette
- Julian Humphrey
STAR
- Javon Bullard OR Tykee Smith
- Marcus Washington
Punt/Kickoff
- Brett Thorson
- Noah Jones
Placekicker/Kickoff
- Jack Podlesny
- Jared Zirkel
Snapper
- Payne Walker (PK) / William Mote (Punt)
Holder
- Stetson Bennett
- Brett Thorson
Kickoff Return
- Kenny McIntosh
- Daijun Edwards
- Kearis Jackson
- Malaki Starks
- Cole Speer
***Jackson has returned most of the kickoffs Georgia has fielded this season. McIntosh hasn’t fielded one all year.
Punt Return
- Kearis Jackson
- Dominick Blaylock
- Ladd McConkey
- Mekhi Mews
*** McConkey is listed third but he has handled the vast majority of punts this season. Jackson is the next guy up but Blaylock has done it a lot, too.
