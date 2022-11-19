ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League

At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Is Lakers star LeBron James playing vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a hot streak despite not having LeBron James in the lineup. LA once again takes the court on Tuesday and fans are wondering: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Suns? It looks like they’ll have to try and continue their streak without him for at least one more game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Wouldn’t have won a game’: Channing Frye gets brutally honest on tanking for Victor Wembanyama

At this point, it would probably be safe to say that one-time NBA champion Channing Frye is a fan of Victor Wembanyama. In a recent interview on the Legend Lounge with Trill Withers, Frye expressed just how much admiration he has for the young French phenom. Let’s just say that Frye is in awe of what […] The post ‘Wouldn’t have won a game’: Channing Frye gets brutally honest on tanking for Victor Wembanyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game

In case NBA fans needed a reminder of just how legendary of a shooter Klay Thompson is, he dropped a big one Sunday in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-120 road win over the Houston Rockets. Thompson, who promised critics that the floodgates were soon going to open delivered on that guarantee against the Rockets, as […] The post Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the most feared contenders in today’s NBA, thanks in large part to the nightly exploits of arguably the league’s current best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, his recent ladder incident notwithstanding. However, with Antetokounmpo’s rampaging style of basketball, what with his explosive bursts to the hoop and towering physical advantages in […] The post Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed

This season has gone quite unexpectedly for New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley. Despite coming into the league two years ago as an effective microwave scorer, his scoring efficiency from the field and beyond the arc has dipped to new career lows this season (37.9% overall, 30.9% from three).  Conversely, he has made huge […] The post Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022

One of the more underrated Western Conference rivalries in the NBA will be on tap later tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers will battle it out with the Phoenix Suns in the Valley of the Sun. With that being said, let’s check out our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed. […] The post NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
