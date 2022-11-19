Read full article on original website
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Blazers fan ejected for racist comments aimed at Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz for racist comments and obscene gestures aimed at guard Jordan Clarkson. Fellow Jazz guard Collin Sexton alerted security about the fan, and he was removed from the Moda Center along with another fan. Clarkson...
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. The promotion is called Bricken for...
Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist
Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially,...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly
The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen savagely heckled at Chargers game with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.
Is Lakers star LeBron James playing vs. Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a hot streak despite not having LeBron James in the lineup. LA once again takes the court on Tuesday and fans are wondering: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Suns? It looks like they’ll have to try and continue their streak without him for at least one more game.
Ben Simmons does complete 180 with Sixers fans before Nets game
Much has been said about how Philadelphia 76ers fans were expected to be hostile toward Ben Simmons in his return to his old stomping grounds. Well, there’s hardly any trace of that prior to Tuesday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sixers, with Simmons even signing autographs and taking selfies with Philly fans.
‘Wouldn’t have won a game’: Channing Frye gets brutally honest on tanking for Victor Wembanyama
At this point, it would probably be safe to say that one-time NBA champion Channing Frye is a fan of Victor Wembanyama. In a recent interview on the Legend Lounge with Trill Withers, Frye expressed just how much admiration he has for the young French phenom. Let’s just say that Frye is in awe of what […] The post ‘Wouldn’t have won a game’: Channing Frye gets brutally honest on tanking for Victor Wembanyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game
In case NBA fans needed a reminder of just how legendary of a shooter Klay Thompson is, he dropped a big one Sunday in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-120 road win over the Houston Rockets. Thompson, who promised critics that the floodgates were soon going to open delivered on that guarantee against the Rockets, as […] The post Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the most feared contenders in today’s NBA, thanks in large part to the nightly exploits of arguably the league’s current best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, his recent ladder incident notwithstanding. However, with Antetokounmpo’s rampaging style of basketball, what with his explosive bursts to the hoop and towering physical advantages in […] The post Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed
This season has gone quite unexpectedly for New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley. Despite coming into the league two years ago as an effective microwave scorer, his scoring efficiency from the field and beyond the arc has dipped to new career lows this season (37.9% overall, 30.9% from three). Conversely, he has made huge […] The post Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ Georges Niang giving Nets star Kevin Durant the business has NBA Twitter buzzing
Kevin Durant is without a doubt one of the top players in the NBA today. This is exactly why opponents have constantly put a target on the back of the Brooklyn Nets superstar whenever they get to face him on the basketball court. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang on Tuesday night.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam’s targeted return amid Scottie Barnes injury update
Pascal Siakam is nearing his return to the Toronto Raptors from his injury. The star forward was knocked out a few weeks ago after suffering a groin injury. Now, Nick Nurse has revealed that Siakam will be looking to return next week for the team, per Aaron Rose. The Raptors...
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022
One of the more underrated Western Conference rivalries in the NBA will be on tap later tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers will battle it out with the Phoenix Suns in the Valley of the Sun. With that being said, let’s check out our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed. […] The post NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
