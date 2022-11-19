ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan 4-star commit Collins Acheampong visiting UCLA

By Peter Warren
 3 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star EDGE and Michigan commit Collins Acheampong is visiting UCLA for tonight’s game against USC.

Acheampong is the No. 187 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2023 On300 ranking slots him in as the No. 122 overall recruit and the No. 19 EDGE in the class.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $15.9k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Uniquely built jumbo athlete with a high developmental upside. Newer to football, having little varsity experience. One of the bigger, more athletic prospects in the 2023 cycle. Measured at over 6-foot-7, 250 pounds with a 6-foot-11 wing-span prior to his senior season. Gained over 20 pounds from the spring to the summer and has the frame to continue adding substantial mass once in a college strength program. Registers as a top athlete in combine settings, running an electronically-timed sub-5.0 second 40-yard dash in addition to top marks in the shuttle and vertical. Has played little high school football as his original high school scuttled its football program. Transferred to Santa Margarita Catholic prior to his senior year and played well in a handful of games before sustaining an injury. Flashed considerable upside and better than expected technique and physicality at Under Armour’s Future 50 event prior to his senior season. Has a background in basketball. One of the more unknown prospects in the 2023 cycle given his lack of padded football experience, but has a considerable upside as a big defensive end or perhaps even a pass rushing interior defensive lineman depending on his ultimate size.

The Westminster High School soccer team will have a game with Artesia High School on November 23, 2022, 11:00:00.
