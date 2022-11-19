Seen & heard: Auburn-Western Kentucky game day recruiting blog

Cadillac Williams

The Auburn-Western Kentucky game Saturday isn’t a marquee matchup. In fact, neither team is ranked.

Nonetheless, there are expected to be dozens of quality recruits on hand at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Call it the Cadillac Williams effect.

Auburn Live is there to document things

Below, we’ll let you know which targets we’ve spotted inside the stadium.

Remember, just because we don’t see someone at the game that doesn’t mean he didn’t make it. Sometimes, certain recruits can be difficult to locate.

Most recruits begin arriving at the stadium one to two hours prior to kickoff.

NOTES FROM SATURDAY

EXPECTED CLASS OF 2023 VISITORS

4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb, Montgomery, Ala. (Catholic) – Auburn commitment

3-star OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn, Ala. – Auburn commitment

4-star DB Terrance Love, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes) – Auburn commitment

4-star Darron Reed, Columbus, Ga. (Carver) – LSU commitment

4-star DB Tony Mitchell, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson) – Alabama commitment

4-star TE Jelani Thurman, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes) – Ohio State commitment

4-star OL D.J. Chester, Conyers, Ga. (Eagles Langing) – LSU commitment

4-star OL Bo Hughley, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes) – Georgia commitment

3-star DE Brenton Williams, Opelika, Ala.

EXPECTED CLASS OF 2024 VISITORS

4-star DB A’Mon Lane, Moody, Ala. – Auburn commitment

4-star QB Air Noland, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes)

4-star RB J’Marion Burnette, Andalusia, Ala.

4-star LB Myles Graham, Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward) – Florida commitment

4-star DB Travaris Banks, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Northridge)

4-star WR Malcolm Simmons, Jonesboro, Ga. (Benjamin Russell)

4-star WR Jordan Ross, Garden Grove, Calif. (Warren)

4-star DL Jeremiah Beaman, Birmingham, Ala. (Parker)

3-star QB KJ Jackson, Mobile, Ala. (St. James)

3-star CB Tevis Metcalf, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley)

3-star OT Jayden Hobson, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Hillcrest)

3-star OT Malachi Toliver, Cartersville, Ga.

3-star DL Malik Blocton, Pike Road, Ala.

(NR) OT Jordan Floyd, Lilburn, Ga. (Parkview)

(NR) LB Joseph Phillips, Tuskegee, Ala. (Booker T. Washington)

(NR) QB Jaylen Bester, Kennesaw, Ga. (Greenville)

(NR) RB Jordan Washington, Helena, Ala.

EXPECTED CLASS OF 2025 VISITORS

(NR) ATH Naeem Offord, Birmingham, Ala. (Parker)