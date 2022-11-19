ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Seen & heard: Auburn-Western Kentucky game day recruiting blog

By Keith Niebuhr
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpwEz_0jH4MnOP00
Cadillac Williams

The Auburn-Western Kentucky game Saturday isn’t a marquee matchup. In fact, neither team is ranked.

Nonetheless, there are expected to be dozens of quality recruits on hand at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Call it the Cadillac Williams effect.

Auburn Live is there to document things

Below, we’ll let you know which targets we’ve spotted inside the stadium.

Remember, just because we don’t see someone at the game that doesn’t mean he didn’t make it. Sometimes, certain recruits can be difficult to locate.

Most recruits begin arriving at the stadium one to two hours prior to kickoff.

NOTES FROM SATURDAY

-Stay tuned … We will post information here as we receive it.

EXPECTED CLASS OF 2023 VISITORS

4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb, Montgomery, Ala. (Catholic) – Auburn commitment

3-star OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn, Ala. – Auburn commitment

4-star DB Terrance Love, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes) – Auburn commitment

4-star Darron Reed, Columbus, Ga. (Carver) – LSU commitment

4-star DB Tony Mitchell, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson) – Alabama commitment

4-star TE Jelani Thurman, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes) – Ohio State commitment

4-star OL D.J. Chester, Conyers, Ga. (Eagles Langing) – LSU commitment

4-star OL Bo Hughley, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes) – Georgia commitment

3-star DE Brenton Williams, Opelika, Ala.

EXPECTED CLASS OF 2024 VISITORS

4-star DB A’Mon Lane, Moody, Ala. – Auburn commitment

4-star QB Air Noland, Fairburn, Ga. (Langston Hughes)

4-star RB J’Marion Burnette, Andalusia, Ala.

4-star LB Myles Graham, Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward) – Florida commitment

4-star DB Travaris Banks, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Northridge)

4-star WR Malcolm Simmons, Jonesboro, Ga. (Benjamin Russell)

4-star WR Jordan Ross, Garden Grove, Calif. (Warren)

4-star DL Jeremiah Beaman, Birmingham, Ala. (Parker)

3-star QB KJ Jackson, Mobile, Ala. (St. James)

3-star CB Tevis Metcalf, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley)

3-star OT Jayden Hobson, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Hillcrest)

3-star OT Malachi Toliver, Cartersville, Ga.

3-star DL Malik Blocton, Pike Road, Ala.

(NR) OT Jordan Floyd, Lilburn, Ga. (Parkview)

(NR) LB Joseph Phillips, Tuskegee, Ala. (Booker T. Washington)

(NR) QB Jaylen Bester, Kennesaw, Ga. (Greenville)

(NR) RB Jordan Washington, Helena, Ala.

EXPECTED CLASS OF 2025 VISITORS

(NR) ATH Naeem Offord, Birmingham, Ala. (Parker)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Lane Kiffin rumors swirl as Alabama, Auburn prepare for Iron Bowl

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban spoke with reporters and, as expected, heaped praise on the opponent. “They run the ball effectively,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bama commit and Auburn target set for playoff debut in state title defense

During the pregame bustle on Nov. 11, about 45 minutes before Thompson’s second round playoff game, two college coaches settled on a spot near the home sideline and started identifying elite talent. In the middle stood Peter Woods, the 5-star defensive lineman headed to Clemson. One coach noted the size of Woods’ hands. Near the goalline was Anquon Fegans, currently the best safeties in the class of 2025.
MONTGOMERY, AL
southeasthoops.com

Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
13WMAZ

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thechampionnewspaper.com

Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum

A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy