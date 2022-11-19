Michigan running back Blake Corum suffers knee injury against Illinois

Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Terrible scene for Michigan football near the end of the first half. With under three minutes to play and the Wolverines driving to extend their lead over Illinois, running back Blake Corum took a third-and-six run near the marker and was pushed out of bounds, injuring his knee as he went down.

Corum laid on the ground writing in pain and grabbing his knee while officials reviewed whether he had fumbled the ball before he went down. After a a couple minutes of laying down, Corum was able to get up and walk off the field on his own and is now heading to the locker room just before halftime.

To add salt to the wound, the officiating crew ruled that Blake Corum did fumble the ball and Illinois took over on their own 13, preventing Michigan from scoring just before half.

Before going down, Corum was having a heck of a half, as he usually does. He busted out a 37-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and led a quick opening touchdown drive for Michigan.

Before going down, Corum accounted for 103 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. And he took a screen pass for 41 yards on third down, too. 19 total touches it a lot for a running back in one half, but he’s more than capable. However, the reason he got seemingly every carry this week is because his running mate in the backfield, Donovan Edwards is already injured and missing the game.

Aside from Corum, third-stringer CJ Stokes got a pair of carries, as did quarterback JJ McCarthy. If Corum does not return to this game, as seems the likely case, expect Stokes to start at running back for the Wolverines in the second half. You’d also have to think that Michigan leans on the running ability of McCarthy a bit more as well.