Despite their condition, the Bunker twins made the most of their situation. The Cheng and Eng Bunker twins were conjoined twins who were famous in their time, and again in modern times due to their unique condition. Conjoined twins are very rare and so the understanding of them is still quite limited. Cheng and Eng were born in 1811 in Siam, now Thailand. They were connected by a chest ligament with their livers fused together, sharing a liver. This made them constant companions for life. The twins moved to America at the age of 21 after being exhibited as a sideshow attraction.

