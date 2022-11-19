ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Independent

Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s grandfather killed in hit-and-run on side of Georgia highway

The grandfather of missing toddler Quinton Simon was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia on Wednesday.Henry Dale Moss Sr, the paternal grandfather of the missing 20-month-old child, was struck by a vehicle after he pulled over to the side of the road due to a flat tyre on Highway 23 near Girard, police said. The vehicle that hit Moss then fled the scene.He was found on the side of the highway around 7.20am and was pronounced dead at the spot."Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," said Burke County sheriff's...
GIRARD, GA
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Ingram Atkinson

The Conjoined Twins that had over 21 children

Despite their condition, the Bunker twins made the most of their situation. The Cheng and Eng Bunker twins were conjoined twins who were famous in their time, and again in modern times due to their unique condition. Conjoined twins are very rare and so the understanding of them is still quite limited. Cheng and Eng were born in 1811 in Siam, now Thailand. They were connected by a chest ligament with their livers fused together, sharing a liver. This made them constant companions for life. The twins moved to America at the age of 21 after being exhibited as a sideshow attraction.

