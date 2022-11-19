ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Halftime Recruiting Scoop: 2023 Florida commit returns to Michigan for unofficial visit

By Zach Libby
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMncj_0jH4MIE000
(Zach Libby/The Wolverine)

Michigan has brought in its top nickel option for 2023, who’s committed to the Gators, for a third visit. All of that and more from the Illinois game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Monstrous 2nd half leads Florida to first win at Florida State since 2012

Florida defeated Florida State 76-67 behind a huge 2nd half from the Gators on Friday night. Todd Golden’s squad went on a 33-5 run after halftime and outscored FSU 50-24 in the 2nd half to come back from a late-first half 19-point deficit to win the game. It marked the fourth-largest comeback in program history and second-largest for the Gators on the road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis sets new NCAA record in loss to Bryant

Add another scoring record to the ledger for Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis. The senior had 29 points to led all scorers in the Titans' 98-88 loss to Bryant in the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday. It was Davis' 117th consecutive game scoring in double figures, breaking the NCAA mark set by Campbell's Chris Clemons (2015-19) and LaSalle's Lionel Simmons (1987-90).
DETROIT, MI
wvua23.com

Pickens County advances after steamrolling Marion County in playoff duel

The Pickens County Tornadoes had their sights set on one thing and that was to win and advance. The team entered Friday night as it hosted the Marion County Red Raiders. The game got off to a good start after a big opening kickoff return near midfield. Then the game started to go downhill. A couple plays later, the Red Raiders were intercepted giving the Tornadoes their first opportunity to strike. Quarterback Demarkis Giles threw a perfect pass to Xzavian Hood and snagged the ball over two defenders to get on the score board first.
REFORM, AL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home destroyed in fire

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy