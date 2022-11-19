ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Live updates from NC State vs. Louisville

By Ethan McDowell
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3oDL_0jH4MGSY00
RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 27: Players of the North Carolina State Wolfpack take the field prior to their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NC State hits the road once again Saturday for its ACC matchup against Louisville. The Cardinals will be without electrifying starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, while rumors are swirling about the Wolfpack’s signal calling situation as well.

The Wolfpacker will have constant updates before and during the game.

The Wolfpacker’s Live Update Blog

6:43

With 4:23 left, NC State turns the ball over on downs once again.

6:37

The Cardinals hit another short field goal and extend its lead to 25-10 with 5:07 remaining.

6:26

Louisville forces a fourth down stop, and the Cardinals take over at NC State’s 39.

6:15

Touchdown Louisville.

The turnover on downs and poor tackling on a long pass leads to a quick score for the Cardinals. Louisville leads 22-10 with 10:05 remaining in the game.

6:13

NC State calls a pitch on fourth-and-short, and Michael Allen is dropped for a turnover on downs.

6:04

Louisville extends its lead to 16-10 thanks to a 30-yard field goal with 13:57 remaining in the game.

5:58

END OF 3Q: Louisville leads 13-10

The Cardinals have the ball in NC State’s red zone facing a third-and-short coming out of the break.

5:52

NC State put together a solid drive, but a false start and a fumbled snap led to a punt.

5:46

Jakeen Harris was shaken up after helping stop Louisville on third down, and he jogs into the medical tent.

5:35

Touchdown NC State!

Ben Finley connects with Michael Allen on a wheel route for a 34-yard touchdown.

5:28

The Wolfpack defense forces a punt after a tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry by Drake Thomas.

5:22

NC State starts the second half with a three-and-out.

5:01

Ben Finley finished the half 5-12 for 48 yards, connecting with Darryl Jones twice for 31 yards.

Louisville out-gained the Wolfpack 176-96.

4:57

HALFTIME: Louisville leads 13-3

A crucial special teams mistake is the difference so far.

4:46

Louisville stifles an NC State drive on a sack and forces a punt. The Cardinals take over at their 33-yard-line.

4:39

Touchdown Louisville. The Cardinals returned a kickoff 92 yards to take a 10-3 lead.

4:37

Christopher Dunn nails a 30-yard field goal to tie the game up at 3 with 4:46 remaining in the first half.

4:23

Louisville takes a 3-0 lead with a 26-yard field goal with 9:33 left in the second quarter.

4:15

The Wolfpack quickly goes three-and-out, and Louisville takes over at midfield.

4:14

Ben Finley is in at QB now. He has spent most of the season on the scout team.

4:11

Impressive plays by Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas lead to a Louisville punt that Thayer Thomas fields at the NC State 4-yard-line.

4:05

END OF 1Q: NC State and Louisville are tied at 0.

4:00

The Wolfpack drove up to midfield, but the drive stalled. Louisville takes back over at its own 12-yard-line.

3:49

NC State forces another punt.

3:39

Jack Chambers gets sacked twice, and NC State goes three-and-out.

3:36

The Wolfpack force a quick punt thanks in-part to a tackle for loss by Devan Boykin.

3:34

NC State wins the toss and defers.

2:50

QB MJ Morris, center Grant Gibson, TE Trent Pennix, RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, WR Devin Carter, LB Payton Wilson and DB Tyler Baker-Williams are all out today, per NC State.

2:12

True freshman quarterback MJ Morris will not play Saturday at Louisville, sources confirmed. USA Today’s David Thompson first reported the development. The Pack is down to senior Jack Chambers and third-year redshirt freshman Ben Finley at the position, followed by walk-on Zo Wallace.

1:46

True freshman quarterback MJ Morris is reportedly not on the field for initial pregame warmups.

1:35

It will be a cold game today, with the high for Saturday topping out at 38 degrees.

11:38

The Wolves Den for the latest injury news surrounding MJ Morris and a few more major contributors for NC State.

10:01

Louisville starting quarterback Malik Cunningham has been ruled out for this afternoon’s game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Louisville ’23 Target A.J. Johnson Announces College Decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Kenny Payne was hired to be the next head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, it infused the fanbase with newfound levels of energy that had not been seen in quite some time. This was mainly due to his prowess as a recruiter, and the Class of 2023 - his first full recruiting cycle with Louisville - would be his first chance to replicate the success he had on the recruiting trail as an assistant at Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Scheyer credits Blakes and Grandison following win over Bellarmine

Duke improved to 4-1 on the season on Monday night with a hot shooting performance that keyed a big second half run against Bellarmine. The Knights entered Cameron known for their offensive efficiency and movement, and lived up to that reputation by shooting over 50 percent for much of the game before Duke's defense stiffened midway through the second half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy