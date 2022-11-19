Live updates from NC State vs. Louisville

RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 27: Players of the North Carolina State Wolfpack take the field prior to their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NC State hits the road once again Saturday for its ACC matchup against Louisville. The Cardinals will be without electrifying starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, while rumors are swirling about the Wolfpack’s signal calling situation as well.

The Wolfpacker will have constant updates before and during the game.

The Wolfpacker’s Live Update Blog

6:43

With 4:23 left, NC State turns the ball over on downs once again.

6:37

The Cardinals hit another short field goal and extend its lead to 25-10 with 5:07 remaining.

6:26

Louisville forces a fourth down stop, and the Cardinals take over at NC State’s 39.

6:15

Touchdown Louisville.

The turnover on downs and poor tackling on a long pass leads to a quick score for the Cardinals. Louisville leads 22-10 with 10:05 remaining in the game.

6:13

NC State calls a pitch on fourth-and-short, and Michael Allen is dropped for a turnover on downs.

6:04

Louisville extends its lead to 16-10 thanks to a 30-yard field goal with 13:57 remaining in the game.

5:58

END OF 3Q: Louisville leads 13-10

The Cardinals have the ball in NC State’s red zone facing a third-and-short coming out of the break.

5:52

NC State put together a solid drive, but a false start and a fumbled snap led to a punt.

5:46

Jakeen Harris was shaken up after helping stop Louisville on third down, and he jogs into the medical tent.

5:35

Touchdown NC State!

Ben Finley connects with Michael Allen on a wheel route for a 34-yard touchdown.

5:28

The Wolfpack defense forces a punt after a tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry by Drake Thomas.

5:22

NC State starts the second half with a three-and-out.

5:01

Ben Finley finished the half 5-12 for 48 yards, connecting with Darryl Jones twice for 31 yards.

Louisville out-gained the Wolfpack 176-96.

4:57

HALFTIME: Louisville leads 13-3

A crucial special teams mistake is the difference so far.

4:46

Louisville stifles an NC State drive on a sack and forces a punt. The Cardinals take over at their 33-yard-line.

4:39

Touchdown Louisville. The Cardinals returned a kickoff 92 yards to take a 10-3 lead.

4:37

Christopher Dunn nails a 30-yard field goal to tie the game up at 3 with 4:46 remaining in the first half.

4:23

Louisville takes a 3-0 lead with a 26-yard field goal with 9:33 left in the second quarter.

4:15

The Wolfpack quickly goes three-and-out, and Louisville takes over at midfield.

4:14

Ben Finley is in at QB now. He has spent most of the season on the scout team.

4:11

Impressive plays by Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas lead to a Louisville punt that Thayer Thomas fields at the NC State 4-yard-line.

4:05

END OF 1Q: NC State and Louisville are tied at 0.

4:00

The Wolfpack drove up to midfield, but the drive stalled. Louisville takes back over at its own 12-yard-line.

3:49

NC State forces another punt.

3:39

Jack Chambers gets sacked twice, and NC State goes three-and-out.

3:36

The Wolfpack force a quick punt thanks in-part to a tackle for loss by Devan Boykin.

3:34

NC State wins the toss and defers.

2:50

QB MJ Morris, center Grant Gibson, TE Trent Pennix, RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, WR Devin Carter, LB Payton Wilson and DB Tyler Baker-Williams are all out today, per NC State.

2:12

True freshman quarterback MJ Morris will not play Saturday at Louisville, sources confirmed. USA Today’s David Thompson first reported the development. The Pack is down to senior Jack Chambers and third-year redshirt freshman Ben Finley at the position, followed by walk-on Zo Wallace.

1:46

True freshman quarterback MJ Morris is reportedly not on the field for initial pregame warmups.

1:35

It will be a cold game today, with the high for Saturday topping out at 38 degrees.

11:38

The Wolves Den for the latest injury news surrounding MJ Morris and a few more major contributors for NC State.

10:01

Louisville starting quarterback Malik Cunningham has been ruled out for this afternoon’s game.