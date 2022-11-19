25 Gifts For People With Diabetes This Holiday Season

No one needs to be reminded that they have diabetes, but no one wants to feel left out, either. So when it comes to gift giving, the holidays can be the perfect time to show someone with diabetes that you care and understand. You can't necessarily make them feel better or take away the burden of the disease, but you can get them a gift they may or may not have known existed that can make some aspect of their experience with diabetes easier.

Diabetes affects how the body turns food into energy and results in too much blood sugar circulating within the bloodstream (via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ). This can lead to numerous health issues and requires ongoing management of diet and symptoms, as blood sugar must be monitored and regulated. There is no cure for diabetes; it currently affects more than 37 million adults in the U.S. alone.

You may know someone in your extended circle dealing with the disease. If you don't know what to get them or want to simply be thoughtful, try getting them something useful regarding diabetes. There are many options for neat gadgets or smart snacks specifically related to diabetes.

It's easy to get lost or overwhelmed by all the options for diabetes-related gifts. Here is a list of 25 smart and helpful gift ideas for someone in your life with diabetes.

Catalina Crunch Cookies

Yes, these are cookies, but a diabetic created them for diabetics. Not only do these treats only contain 12 grams of carbohydrates per serving of 2 cookies, but they also pack 3 grams of fiber which we all know we need to eat enough of regularly.

Add to those stats 4 grams of protein, and a delicious crunch in four flavors, and you have a delicious and fun gift idea. A 4-box variety pack of Catalina Crunch Cookies costs $36.23.

Wellness Planner

The Wellness Planner from Life & Apples is a $24.99 daily journal for tracking different parameters of your health plus inspiration. Inside there are areas to track your food, exercise, and thoughts.

There are also motivational quotes to provide encouragement for managing each day. This journal, which has received a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon , covers 13 weeks and includes a pen holder and planner stickers.

Insulin Pump Belt

The Insulin Pump Belt from Glucology provides a hands-free way of carrying around your insulin pump. The black belt, for $29.99, fits discreetly close to your body on a strap that can sit under your shirt. It has a mesh face in the front for easy reading and operation of the pump.

Insulated Convertible Supply Bag

The Insulated Convertible Supply Bag from Sugar Medical covers a variety of carrying needs for a person with diabetes. It can be worn as a cross-body, belt bag, or handheld bag with an adjustable strap.

It has three zippered pockets, with one perfect for ice packs to keep insulin cool and an area to keep used test strips. The compact bag sold for $39.99 can even lay flat when it comes time for glucose testing.

The Ultimate 5-Ingredient Diabetic Cookbook

The Ultimate 5-Ingredient Diabetic Cookbook : 1000-Day Simple and Healthy Recipes with 21 Days Meal Plan for Balanced Meals and Healthy Living is perfect for anyone who makes their own meals. It contains 1,000 health-minded recipes made specifically for those with diabetes, with many of the recipes only requiring 5 ingredients. The book, which includes a meal-planning feature, costs $12.69.

Fimibuke Motivational Water Bottle

The Fimibuke 32 oz Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker and Straw for $15.99 is a gift that everyone should have, but it can be especially beneficial for people with diabetes to remind them to stay hydrated.

It provides a reusable, leakproof bottle in multiple colors with easy-to-read measurements on the side. Along with the measurements to track progress throughout the day, this BPA Free bottle has motivational phrases and a reminder to refill at the end.

Diabetic Kitchen Cinnamon Pecan Granola Cereal

Diabetic Kitchen Cinnamon Pecan Granola Cereal offers a delicious and healthy snack for someone watching their sugar intake. The granola has no added sugar and contains 8 grams of carbohydrates and 5 grams of fiber per serving (one-third of a cup). This excellent option for breakfast, simple munching, or adding to yogurt costs $14.99 a bag.

Heat Holders Warm Socks

Heat Holders Warm Socks are thermal socks that are diabetic friendly, and they provide warmth for your feet even on cold days. The socks are exceptionally soft and thick to provide a warm, comforting experience that can help improve circulation to your feet. They are available for men, women, and children, with men's crew socks costing $14.99 a pair.

TruEats Pancake & Waffle Mix

TruEats Pancake & Waffle Mix available for $9.95 provides pancakes as a breakfast option for those who can't overdo it with sugar. The mix and recipe allow you to easily make tasty pancakes at home that are diabetic-friendly with a low glycemic index and 3 grams of fiber per two pancakes. The product has a rating of 4 out of 5 on Amazon .

Amazon Basics Stainless Digital Kitchen Scale

Amazon Basics Stainless Digital Kitchen Scale allows you to measure out every portion so you can make sure to hit your diet goals. The scale uses an easy-to-read LCD and combines BPA-free plastic and stainless steel parts. Get this simple yet efficient tool for a diabetic friend who likes to cook or wants to stay within the confines of a diet for $9.99.

Genteel Plus Painless Lancing Device

Genteel Plus Painless Lancing Device allows those with diabetes to check their glucose without fear of the dreaded finger stick. It uses vacuum technology that draws the blood out from anywhere it is placed on the skin. The device is programmed to draw the right amount of blood for testing, without the painful skin pricking. While the device costs $89.00 alone, you may want to consider getting the Butterfly Touch Lancets designed for use with it.

Rebel Ice Cream

Give all the joy of ice cream this holiday without any of the sugar. Rebel Ice Cream was made for those following a keto diet, so it's high in fat and low in carbohydrates. There is actually 0 sugar in Rebel and around 7 grams of fiber per serving.

Of course, giving this treat will take creative freezing and delivery, but it will taste just as good. You can get a single pint in multiple flavors for $5.79.

CINCOM Foot And Leg Massager

Everyone loves a nice foot massage, but only some get to enjoy a warming compression massage controlled by a remote. The CINCOM Foot and Leg Massager with Heat provides double foot and calf massages to help relieve pain, bring comfort, and increase circulation, which can be therapeutic for those with diabetes.

Get this luxury relaxation provider you can take anywhere for $99.99. Keep in mind that those with diabetes may want to be careful with the heat settings, as some people with diabetes may not have the sensation in the feet needed to realize if a heat source is too hot.

Zevia Zero Calorie Soda

Zevia Soda has just the right stats for someone who doesn't want sugar but enjoys a refreshing soda. The company provides a variety of flavors that contain zero sugar, zero calories, and are Vegan friendly. You can get a Zevia Zero Calorie Soda , 24-pack of 12-ounce cans for a sampling of 12 different flavors, for $14.42.

Vial Safe Insulin Bottle Protectors

Vial Safe Insulin Bottle Protectors were specifically made to keep insulin bottles from breaking. Insulin bottles contain something precious, but the bottle is susceptible to cracking or shattering when dropped.

These bottle protectors are made from silicone to provide a better grip and help absorb the force if dropped. They can be purchased in various colors for $7.99 each.

Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box

Everyone can use a lunch box -- well, at least a good one. The Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box comes in various colors, but they all provide the same quality associated with the brand.

Yeti keeps your lunch cold (or warm) for hours no matter what you bring, has a hard exterior to prevent crushing, and is water resistant. Get one of these so your friend with diabetes can enjoy the healthy lunch they pack in style for $80 each.

OrthoSleeve Compression Socks

Compression socks help support the feet and provide relief to those with foot pain. Diabetic and Neuropathy Non-Binding Wellness Socks by OrthoSleeve provide durable and comfortable socks for those with trouble with foot pain and circulation. Get a pair of these for someone with diabetes to pamper their feet for $15.95 a pair.

Diabetes Awareness Coffee Blend

Get a bag of Diabetes Awareness Blend from Awareness Coffee Co. for the coffee lover who happens to also have diabetes. The bag label clearly promotes awareness for the disease while a portion of the profits goes to one of the many health organizations the company chooses to support.

You can choose from light, medium, or dark roasts and have the bags shipped whole bean or ground. Gift this unique coffee for $11.95 a bag.

Memory Foam Diabetic Slippers

LongBay Men's Memory Foam Diabetic Slippers are available in several different colors. They provide cushiony support plus good traction for safe use indoors and outdoors.

These are easy to put on and provide a comfortable fleece lining to accompany their soothing memory foam. Get a pair of these slippers to show your love for someone with diabetes for just $29.95.

PLANTERS Unsalted Premium Nuts

Those with diabetes have to monitor their sugar and carbohydrate intake, but as long as they aren't allergic, nuts are on the menu.

PLANTERS Unsalted Premium Nuts packs a helping of five different kinds of nuts, all with no salt and minimal sugar. Gift this delicious assortment packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats to the nut lover with diabetes for about $21.

TRUEplus Glucose Tablets

People with diabetes use glucose tablets to raise their blood sugar quickly when needed. They are easy to use, essential, and can be taken on the go.

Providing a stock of these ready at home can be a helpful gift for someone with diabetes. Get a pack of TRUEplus Glucose Tablets in six 10-count tubes of tablets for $15.

Russell Stover Sugar Free Assortment

We all need a little candy every once in a while. It's not the healthiest thing in the world, but it is a treat. Russell Stover Sugar Free Assortment provides all the quality of the brand's chocolates without any sugar.

This is an excellent gift for those with diabetes to treat themselves without affecting their blood sugar. You can purchase a 19.9 oz bag to gift for around $20. Keep in mind that some reviewers recommend eating only a few candies at a time.

La Croix Sparkling Water Variety Pack

Hydration is key to the health of everyone as it plays a role in many aspects of our body. Plain water can get boring, and sometimes you need an alternative to spice things up. La Croix Sparkling Water Variety Pack provides 18 12-ounce cans of sparkling water in various flavors with no sugar for $26.95.

Kootek Resistance Band Set

Those with diabetes need to stay active just like everyone else. It's not always easy to go to the gym, and the weather can make going outside challenging during the holiday season.

Kootek 18 Pack Resistance Bands Set provides a kit of resistance bands and all the accessories you need to do many different workouts in the comfort of your home. Gifting this may be a way to help someone stay active, which is essential for those with diabetes.

Diabetes Meal Planning And Nutrition For Dummies

Diabetes Meal Planning and Nutrition For Dummies provides an in-depth look at managing your diet when you have diabetes. The book is a perfect gift for someone recently diagnosed with diabetes as it will serve as an easily accessible resource they can use to make their life easier. This informative paperback for anyone with diabetes can be purchased for $14.89.

